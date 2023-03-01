Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has addressed calls from a small section of supporters for him to be relieved of his duties at the club last night.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 at home by Brentwood Town on Tuesday, a result which saw them drop into the bottom half of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table.

It was the sixth consecutive league game that Bury have drawn a blank in front of goal, and during last night's encounter with Brentwood a pocket of fans behind the goal let their feelings known and called for a change in manager at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture: Mark Westley

"They're more than entitled to have their opinion," Bury boss Chenery said.

"They're entitled to shout what they want. It's water off a duck's back to me, to be honest.

"We've built a lot of good here in the last six or seven years. The club's in a fantastic state and the ground looks magnificent.

"We don't owe any money to anyone and we'll be here for years to come, with or without me, which is exactly how it should be.

"I think for the players it does affect them. They need a bit more positivity, if I'm honest.

"Whatever the situation is I can deal with that, but I think for the players it's frustrating for them because they do try their hardest.

"It's not the greatest thing for them to hear after the first couple of minutes, but for me we'll just keep plugging away. We need a little bit more quality that's all."

Chenery's squad has been stretched in recent weeks with a number of injuries and suspensions. Cruis Nydazayo, Darren Mills and Ryan Jolland and Olly Hughes all missed last night's defeat to Brentwood, while captain Ollie Fenn will be unavailable for the next three games after being sent off in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Gorleston.

Barring a Hashtag United-esque winning run, the play-offs look out of reach now for Bury, who are 14 points adrift of fifth-placed Heybridge Swifts with nine games to go.

But with still almost a quarter of their league campaign left to play, as well as a home tie with Lowestoft Town in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup in the last eight to come, Chenery believes the future is bright at Ram Meadow.

Bury boss Ben Chenery on the touchline during Saturday's game against Gorleston Picture: Mark Westley

He continued: "You could go out now and want to spend money and get players in, but for what?

"We have to have that realism and I totally get it, the frustration with the fans, but it's a big league now.

"There's five or six clubs that throw money in it. It's no secret teams in that top five have got good budgets and I think we have to be mindful of that.

"The expectations have to be set at a level which are real. We'll be here, without me in the future, and the club will be sustainable and go from strength to strength that's for sure.

"We just want to win games. Scoring goals has been our Achilles' heel, but we've got the best defensive record in the league.

"People will say to me 'what do you think?' We just need to get people to score goals. It's not rocket science.

"Cemal (Ramadan) has got 20 and our next highest goalscorer is Joe Hood with two.

"Any manager or coach in the world can evidently see it. We're really solid, but we lack a bit going forward.

"There's many reasons for that, but we haven't got those players on the pitch at the moment.

"We had a great win at Felixstowe then we lost forward players, but we keep going.

"We just need to get a win now for the sake of the players. I think they deserve a win from what their endeavours have shown.

"Hopefully that's Basildon (on Saturday) and we can have a little cup run. It will be a good cup game against Lowestoft and we'll have a few in here for that one."