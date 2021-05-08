Two 30lb carp were caught locally last week. One from Swangey Lakes and the other from Suffolk Water Park.

Swangey Lakes, near Attleborough, saw their first 30lb carp of the season landed by Lee Buckenham. Lee tempted the specimen using cell boilees on a snowman rig in the main lake car park peg.

Swangey was originally a gravel works during the 1950s and ‘60s. It has been owned by a local farming family for 30 years and became a fishing lake in 1976.

Lee Buckenham with his 30lb carp from Swangey Lakes. Picture: Simon Jones

Today the fishery boasts lakes packed with large carp, catfish, bream, tench and many small silver fish. The day ticket lakes are nestled in beautiful Norfolk countryside, offering a tranquil and peaceful setting – a perfect place to relax and unwind!

At Suffolk Water Park a 31lb Mirror (Clover) was banked by Rob from the Big Lake. It was the first 30lb fish of the season from this lake at a well-stocked day ticket fishery near Bramford.

The mid-week Open match at Suffolk Water Park was won by Brett Calver with 57lb, Dave Turner came second with 50lb and Steve Waters was third. Section winners were Andy Moss, Pete Ruddy and Graham West.

Rob's 31lb carp at Suffolk Water Park. Picture: Hayley Clapperton

Diss Angling Club held their prestigious Masters Open competition first semi-final at the Mere recently with two celebrity match anglers taking the top two places. The winner was four-time coarse fishing World Champion Bob Nudd (33lb 12oz) with his close friend and Essex County team-mate Billy Hughes (26lb 13oz) runner-up.

The second semi-final will take place this weekend with the final on May 23. Seven anglers from each semi qualify for the 14-angler final.

Bob and Billy are long time match fishing mates and as well as fishing together in the highly successful Essex county match team they were both in the 2019 England seniors match team. Now in their 70s, they have won many matches both nationally and locally over their long match-fishing careers and still win open matches.

I recently came across a local fishing article that I wrote in November 2009 which was published in the BFP and EADT where I reported that Bury-based match veteran Bob Bonney won an Open match at Joes Road Lake with Billy Hughes second. The following week Billy won on the Stour with Bob second. Both are Sudbury and Long Melford club waters.

Bob Nudd, Masters semi-final winner at Diss Mere. Picture: Ben Wilby

Bob divides his leisure time now between golf and angling but is still a very accomplished local match angler, especially on rivers.

A quick reminder that all our local tackle shops have re-opened, in line with other retail shops, but are strictly observing Covid guidelines especially the wearing of masks.

Tackle Up in Bury, Just Fishin in Sudbury and Hooked in Newmarket all have Bury St Edmunds Angling Association memberships available. Membership enquiries can also be made to club treasurer Steve Bull on 07831 494001 or by emailing stevebully@hotmail.co.uk

Bury AA cancelled the members Seeley Rose Bowl match scheduled for April 11 and the first club match of the year will now be held on Sunday, May 16 at Middle Reservoir. Entries can be made at Tackle Up or to match secretary Keith Smith on 07804 101067 no later than noon on the Saturday prior to the match. The Bury AA match fixture list for the rest of the membership year can be found on the club’s website: www.burystedmundsangling.org

