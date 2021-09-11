As reported in my last angling article a fortnight ago, the Bury St Edmunds Angling Association sadly no longer have the fishing rights to Barrow Lake, ending more than 25 years of the club’s attachment to the water.

Apparently, the club were given three weeks’ notice to vacate by August 31. What the owner has planned for the lake is unknown.

The next Veterans match scheduled for Barrow was for September 16 and this will now be held at Badwell Ash on the same date. The other Veteran’s matches listed for Barrow were October 7 and October 28 and the Veteran’s Xmas match on December 9 will all obviously need a different venue which the match secretary, Keith Smith, will advise in due course. Also, there was a club match (sweepstake) schedule for the October 10 which will either be relocated or cancelled. Again, to be advised.

Swangey Lakes carp 30lb 9oz. Picture: Simon Jones

The Veterans held what was probably the last Bury AA match at Barrow Lake at the end of August and the leading weight was impressive. Fishing at peg 19 Andy Hardy landed four carp and two bream for a winning weight of 35lb 8oz. Dave Tobin’s catch of 7lb 4oz was mainly made up of one carp plus some smaller tench (stocked last November) and roach. Bob Huant took third place with 6lb 5oz.

The Bury AA veterans also held a match recently at the in-form lake at Badwell Ash, where this time the weights were not quite as impressive as the previous matches this summer, but nonetheless still very pleasing for the anglers taking part.

Dave Tobin won the day with 33lb 4oz of mostly carp from peg 13. Bob Martin’s 27lb 11oz took the runner-up slot from peg 5, with Dave Williams 3rd (19lb 8oz) and match secretary Keith Smith 4th (17lb 8oz).

Swangey Lakes carp 33lb 12oz. Picture: Simon Jones

The Bury AA veterans hold a match every Thursday until the end of October and are open to retired or disabled members. Contact match secretary Keith Smith on 07804 101067 for more details or to book a place.

The next Bury AA Club match is for the prestigious Grange Cup, at Badwell Ash, on Sunday and is open to all members. Entries to Keith Smith or at Tackle Up, in Bury, by no later than noon on the Saturday prior to the match.

The club has announced a time and place for its 2021 AGM that was postponed in February due to Covid restrictions. It is now scheduled for the Moreton Hall Community Centre on Monday, October 4. The annual trophy presentation for 2020 will take place at 7pm and the AGM will start at 7.30pm. For more information visit the Bury St Edmunds web site www.burystedmundsangling.org

Bury St Edmunds Angling Association memberships can be obtained from Tackle Up in Bury St Edmunds.

Specimen Carp in excess of 30lb were landed at several local day ticket fisheries in August. The biggest reported was a mirror of 35lb captured by Chris Marlow at Suffolk Water Park, where Brad Howard also tempted a 34lb mirror carp to take his bait. There were also carp at 31lb 4oz, 32lb, 30lb 8oz, 30lb 6oz landed successfully at the water park. As previously reported here, Carl Whitehouse set a new PB with a 34lb 4oz carp at Norton Fishing Lakes in early August.

Slightly further afield (about 15 minutes from Thetford) Swangey Lakes recorded two 30lb plus returns in the same week in late August. Alex landed a leather carp of 30lb 9oz and Graham’s mirror moved the scales to 33lb 9oz (sorry surnames not known but photos included with this article).

At Hintlesham Fisheries, Mark Wallace had six carp in a 36-hour session topped by a mirror of 30lb 2oz. All these fish were caught at day ticket fisheries, but you need to book before you can fish (visit their Facebook pages or websites for details of how to book).

If you would like your angling trips, events, matches or individual catches (including photos) included in this angling news column please contact me via email: chrisboughton@outlook.com

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news