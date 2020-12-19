I first fished on the Little Ouse as a young boy around 60 years ago, mainly then at a section called Black Dyke but also at Cowles Drove and the bank opposite (at Wilton Bridge) and Redmere.

These were all sections available via Bury St Edmunds Angling Association membership at that time but now the club just has the stretch of river at Redmere.

My abiding memory is the sheer excitement and to some extent terror that came with pike fishing as a young lad, but my father was a skilful angler (still is) and taught me well, especially the necessary safety aspects. Pike are a powerful fish with lots of sharp teeth.

Carl and Kellan Whitehouse

Sadly, my angling days are over, but the memories of those pike fishing trips still linger and I was delighted to get a report from Carl Whitehouse about a recent session at Redmere.

Accompanied by his eight-year-old son Keelan, they were in pursuit of the river’s pike.

I also made a family fishing trip to Redmere with my seven-year-old son and his 15-year-old brother on an extremely hot summer’s day in August 1990. It’s easy to recall because we had a new video camera (very heavy!) to record the day. We did not fish for pike but we had a lovely day fishing for the abundant roach on pole and whip.

Carl Whitehouse

Carl was looking for pike and despite the weather (rain and snow) landed a fish of 11lb 4oz.

His report said: “This was my first visit to Redmere for about 15 years and I took my boy along for company. The river was fairly chuggingafter all the rain and snow. Redmere is over-run with reeds compared to how it was on my last visit years ago, but there are still a few accessible swims.

“This was my first trip since rejoining the Bury AA club earlier this year and I was pleased with my capture.”

However, Carl had a much bigger pike (21lb 8oz) recently from a private Fenland water, but I suspect the trip with his son to Redmere will linger longer!

Redmere August 1990. Ollie Boughton. Picture: Chris Boughton

The River Little Ouse at Redmere is a typical fenland river containing roach, rudd, dace, bream, perch and pike. But it is particularly noted for the excellence of the pike fishing.

Directions to this water and access arrangements can be found in the details supplied with Bury AA membership cards.

Now for something completely different! Bury St Edmunds Angling Association member Rodger Welham looks back at a memorable sea fishing trip: “I have only been sea fishing twice in recent years. Felixstowe about two weeks ago catching four small whiting and Norway three or four years ago.

“I went to Norway with Sportquest Holidays and the venue was Mefjord which is in the Arctic Circle. There were eight of us including two guides and the group went out in two boats according to the tides and the weather and fished with lures in 100 metres of water.

“The biggest cod I caught was 25lbs but others caught much bigger. One on my boat had two at 50lbs while the other boat had a 74 pounder.”

Locally, Kettles Farm Fishery (day ticket) and Badwell Ash (Bury AA membership) are both still fishing well despite the dip in temperature.Also. carp are still being caught at Middle Reservoir (Bury AA) but patience is needed.

