After a slow start post spawning, Highbridge fishery, not far over the Suffolk-Norfolk border, located north of Thetford and west of Diss, suddenly came alive last week with some stunning catches reported.

The most impressive catch saw Highbridge syndicate boss James Brown land 12 specimen carp during an on/off seven-day session at the reservoir.

The highlight was a 31lb common carp in superb condition, but he also banked three mid-twenties and eight mid-doubles, making 12 carp in total.

James Brown with a 31lb common carp at Highbridge

James, who has a successful electrical business as well as running the Highbridge syndicate, said: “I have been working seven days a week, long hours, and needed a break. My staff said they could run the business for a week whilst I went fishing. It was a spur of the moment thing.”

He fished for seven days but not constantly as he had lots of maintenance jobs to carry out at the fishery too.

He added: “I only get to fish a couple of times a year so it was lovely to get away. I wound in some nights as I had worked hard on the fishery during the day and needed some sleep, recasting early mornings.”

James, who obviously knows the fishery and its carp’s moods well, explained: “The Highbridge carp are a bit odd at this time of year. They are mostly daytime feeders currently but come late September they are mostly nocturnal feeders.”

James revealed that he was using Moretakers promatein shellfish boilees, with paste and glug fished over a bed of premium course coppens pellets that are free for the syndicate members to use. He deployed simple blow back rigs.

James summed up his week: “An absolute red-letter session. Quite unbelievable really.”

Carp, however, are not the only species giving good returns for anglers locally. The latest of the Diss & District Angling Club silver fish series of matches on Diss Mere delivered double figure weights down to 12th place with the cool north east wind and cloudy conditions encouraging the fish to feed well.

Jimmy Ellis backed up his win the previous Saturday with another as he pole fished peg 37 to bag 46lb 1oz of silvers to claim the spoils while club chairman Ben Wilby, fishing in the gardens on peg 22, pole fished at six meters to bank a tench of 3lb 12oz and silvers to weigh-in 32lb 1oz and take the runner-up spot.

Club treasurer Martin Buckenham was also in the gardens on peg 23 and mostly feeder fished to net 31lb 2oz of silvers and was rewarded with a third place finish.

The 17 anglers all caught and totalled a superb 299lb 7oz.

In the latest Bury AA Veteran’s match held at Barrow Lake, last Thursday, carp featured in the leading weights. The bulk of Dave Williams’ winning catch of 22lb 8oz was two carp at lucky peg 13!

Andy Hardy also had a double figure carp in his second-place net of 15lb 8oz from peg 17. Bob Martin had a mixed bag of 10lb for third.

The Bury AA club lake at Badwell Ash continues to fish extremely well with carp the dominant species in the catches, but these are not of a specimen stamp, with most weighing between 4lb and 8lb.

But they are providing very good sport for pleasure anglers with catches reported in excess of 40lb for a five-hour session.

The veterans match there last week was won by in-form Bob Huant with an impressive net of 53lb 12oz made up of mostly carp of 3-4lbs.

Bob Martin took 30lb of carp to the scales for second and Rob Parnell’s 27lb saw him finish third. After nine matches in the Ron Hubbard Trophy series Bob Huant leads the way.

