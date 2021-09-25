Carp dominate the local fishing reports again, even as the summer officially turns to autumn this week.

Martin Law is a local specimen carp angler who has had a few good sessions at Hawstead Lakes recently, with his latest report of four fish landed 19lb 2oz, 19lb 8oz, 19lb 10oz and 21lb 0oz.

Hawstead Lakes is primarily a specimen angler’s day ticket water, situated only two miles from Bury St Edmunds.

Martin Law at Hawstead Lakes. Picture: Martin Law

The waters are a series of terraced coarse fishing lakes dating back to medieval times and fishing is available on two of the Lakes (Spring Head and Willow).

Located well away from the road, both lakes are in a delightful scenic spot surrounded by trees but with up to 20 easily accessible swims to fish from.

The Specimen Lake (Willow) is stocked with carp to 30lb, silver fish and perch to 3lb. The Spring Head Lake includes tench up to 7llb and crucian carp.

Josh Evans caught his 40lb 8oz common carp on the big lake at Suffolk Water Park. Picture: Hayley Clapperton

The combined area of the two lakes is 3.5 acres. Booking to fish the lakes during daytime is not required but you do need to book for night fishing by contacting the owner, Rupert Brown on 07919 055515.

Daytime fishing is strictly between the hours of 6.30am and 6.30pm. There is a large clear notice by the car park gate to the fishery containing payment details and fishery rules. Day cost for two rods is £12.

Also in September, Newmarket Angling Club’s latest match was a pairs event at Jeagor Farm at Holywell Row that was dominated by carp.

Club secretary John Millard reported: “With 10 pairs of dedicated match anglers it was forecasted to be a close result at the end of six hours fishing and so it was with the winning pair having the better weight after the same points score as the runners up.”

First place with five points and 86lb 2oz were Millard and Gary Rimmer. Second, also with five points but with 74lb 6oz, were Lester Pratt and Neville Tilson. Dave Priestley and Dave Rodwell finished in third place with the same weight but seven points.

Jeagor Farm Lakes is a day ticket fishing venue comprised of three lakes situated in a peaceful and tranquil location in Holywell Row near Mildenhall.

Book in advance by calling 07895 711719. The fishery accommodates club matches, specimen anglers and pleasure anglers with carp the dominant species.

The biggest reported carp capture locally – so far in September ­– was a fine specimen of 40lb 8oz (The Box Common), by Josh Evans, on the Big Lake at Suffolk Water Park. It was a new personal best for Josh.

Suffolk Water Park is a 102 acre site (day ticket) offering six lakes for a variety of fishing just off the A14 at Claydon (J52). To book call 01473 832327.

The Grange Cup has traditionally been seen as the premier match fishing event for the Bury St Edmunds Angling Association.

Thirty-plus years ago it was regularly held on the river Little Ouse at Cowles Drove near Lakenheath as an open event often attracting more than 100 anglers.

Sadly, today it is a just a club event with a much smaller field of anglers taking part on September 12 at Middle Reservoir.

The last winner in 2019 was Rob Parnell who lent me the cup recently.

This annual match has been held for more than 40 years with many of the best local angler’s names engraved on the trophy as past winners. It was mega trip down memory lane for me just observing the names and dates.

I was fortunate to win the cup 12 years ago when it was already just a club match and held at Barrow Lake. However, there are far better anglers than me with their names on the trophy from when it was a huge event, including Bert Borrett – one of the best, if not the best – local match anglers in my life time.

This year the match was held at Middle Reservoir and was won by probably the current accomplished local match angler Andy Hardy.

The bream failed to show on this occasion and topically Andy’s winning weight of 21lb was dominated by a carp of 13lb 4oz; caught amazingly on a whip when he was fishing for roach.

Rob Parnell had mainly roach in his second-placed weight of 7lb 8oz. Match secretary Keith Smith was third.

In the most recent Bury AA Veteran’s match at Middle Reservoir the bream did show for Bob Huant in first place (12lb 12oz) and Dave Williams the runner-up (10lb 7oz). Parnell and Keith Smith were joint third with 6lb 8ozs of roach.

It was back to carp for the Veteran’s match at Badwell Ash, last week, with Bob Huant the winner again with 45lb 8oz from peg 4.

Dave Tobin took the runners-up slot with 19lb 12oz from peg 9. Keith Smith framed again in third spot with 18lb 8oz.

The annual committee match for Bury AA was also held at Badwell Ash and the winner with 25lb 4oz from peg 1 was the club’s chairman Woolf Cook. Rob Parnell came second with 24lb 12oz and Keith Smith was yet again third.

