Chris Boughton's angling column: Fishing set for new lockdown spike

It was good news for anglers when it was confirmed that fishing could continue during the second Covid-19 lockdown.

The conditions are anglers cannot share a peg and no matches or events of any type can take place. Therefore, pleasure and carp fishing can continue pretty much as normal.

The Angling Trust (the sport’s governing body) who worked hard to secure this decision, from the government, has advised anglers to respect the government’s faith in angling and to “fish safely, locally and observe the ‘rule of two’ during the lockdown period,” good advice indeed!

Bury AA member Bob Bonney at Middle Reservoir last SundayPicture: Rob Bonney (43133258)

Tackle Up – Click-And-Collect

Fishing tackle shops cannot trade as normal, but can offer a click-and-collect service.

Tackle-up in St John’s Street in Bury St Edmunds operated an efficient and reliable click-and-collect system for local anglers during the first lockdown earlier this year.

The Tackle Up shop team of Rachel Godfrey, Robbie Stabler and Emma HanksPicture: Ricky Nunn

They have now set up the same arrangement for the new lockdown period and orders can be placed and collected between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Contact them via email tackleupcollections@btinternet.com or call 01284 755022. If you leave your enquiry and number and they will call you back. Bait will also be available.

Bury St Edmunds AA

Membership of our local fishing club, Bury St Edmunds Angling Association, is open to all and experienced an increase in membership during the first lockdown earlier this year (up 40 per cent.

Angling and golf were released from the restrictions sooner than most other sports and both experienced a much-needed boost to their membership numbers. Bury AA will be hoping for similar again.

Ninety-year-old Tony Boughton at Badwell AshPicture: Rob Bonney (43133264)

Whilst the weather is cooler and less pleasant now, the club has, as usual, reduced its membership fees by 50 per cent from October until the end of March. Contact club Treasurer Steve Bull on 07831 494001 (reduced rates; Adult £37.50, Seniors £30 & Juniors £12.50).

Recently, Bury AA stocked their fisheries at Barrow Lake and Water Lane Reservoir with 250 tench at each venue (average size ¾lb each fish).

Last year the club introduced a 26lb Grey Mirror carp and a 20lb Linear Mirror carp into their fishery at Middle Reservoir.

Meanwhile, at Barrow Lake, new platforms have been recently installed on all pegs by Steve Bull and chairman Wolf Cook with club match secretary Keith Smith in support in the essential role of tea provider! All three are long serving committee members and volunteers for the club.

Steve fished Water Lane Reservoir recently in pursuit of the newly-stocked tench but unfortunately did not catch any. But late in his session he had an unexpected run of well-conditioned perch up to 1lb each in weight.

The club also has a stretch of water on the river Little Ouse at Redmere, (on the Mildenhall-Littleport road just past Shippea Hill Railway Station crossing, turn right). This is a notorious pike hotspot in late autumn and winter and any reports and photos would be most welcome. Bury also has a mixed coarse fishery at Badwell Ash.

There is a Facebook group which is administered by Bury AA members Mike Brown and Bob Bonney – search on Facebook for “Bury Angling Association catch reports and chat (Suffolk)”.

There is also a website which includes archive photos, more details of club waters (including IP addresses for sat-navs) and club rules – Google “Bury St Edmunds Angling Association”.

YOUR PHOTO AND STORIES WANTED

We would like to include your catch photos with this Angling News column. Please email to chrisboughton@outlook.com with your name, catch location, weight of fish and the date caught (this year only).

A short report would also be welcome but is not essential. There are no prizes just the pride of sharing!

To get the ball rolling I have included a photo of my eldest son James, pictured above, holding a mirror carp that weighed in at exactly 45lb.

James Boughton caught this 45lb mirror carp in France. Chris wants your pictures of the year's anglingPicture: Lisa Banks (43133255)

The fish was caught at Clear Water Lakes in Brittany in late July using a hybrid feeder on match gear having had no luck on his carp set-up in that session. The successful bait was a 10mm whafter pellet.

James currently fishes matches, mostly in Norfolk and Lincolnshire, and is sponsored by Matrix Wensum Valley Angling. He won his first open match at what was then the British Sugar Beet Factory Club Lake, in Bury St Edmunds, at the age of 15 and has now been pleasure and match fishing for more than 30 years. But the 45lb fish was his personal best.

Reports and photos would also be very welcome from all local fishing clubs, associations, societies, commercial fisheries, and tackle shops.

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk