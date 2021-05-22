There are lots of positive reports for the carp anglers from the Bury AA water at Middle Reservoir this week.

A particularly pleasing one came from Rob Scrivener after his first trip to the reservoir with his 12-year-old son Max who caught a 20lb 4oz mirror carp. A very proud dad said: “Max played it for about 15 minutes. A great feat of angling for a 12-year-old!”

Also last week, Mark Sturgeon caught the biggest reported carp from the reservoir so far this year. A common weighing 27lb 6oz and in fine condition.

Max Scrivener at Middle Reservoir Picture: Rob Scrivener (47245869)

On Sunday, the club held its Pageant Cup match at Middle Reservoir and as expected, the results were dominated by skimmers and bream.

Peg 9 is not usually a particularly good spot for bream but Bob Bonney temped five skimmers for a total weight of 8lb 4oz. He also lost a skimmer of about a pound and a half at the net. There was a big swirl in front of him as a large pike helped itself to the fish. Bob fished feeder and double red maggot at about 25/30yds out in about 12ft of water. But he was just beaten for first place by club treasurer Steve Bull at peg 3 who caught a couple of proper bream (biggest 6lb) to win the Pageant Cup for 2021 with 8lb 12oz.

Ian Andrews had just one bite from peg 8 with just 10 minutes to go and netted a bream of 5lb 3oz to take third place. No carp were caught and very few roach showed up for those that fished for them.

Rob Parnell lands a 4lb bream at Barrow Lake in the latest Bury AA Veterans match Picture: Chris Boughton (47245853)

Reports from anglers who had fished the Bury St Edmunds Angling Association fishery Barrow Lake in the days leading up to the second Veterans’ match of the year were very promising. But Barrow can be a fickle match venue. However, conditions on the day were generally good when I paid the competition a visit to take photos last Thursday.

The water is no longer gin clear and the water level was spot on, giving good access to the newly-repaired fishing platforms. There was only a light breeze so bait presentation on the pole and waggler was not difficult and there were signs of fish topping around the lake. The sun was not shining but an air temperature of 15C made it very comfortable for both anglers and fish.

I stayed about an hour, mid match, and witnessed several of the new tench, stocked last November, being caught plus a net bream that Rob Parnell seemed to take forever to land! No one was bagging and no carp had been landed (these usually show late in a match at Barrow but failed to appear this time), but most of the veterans had caught something.

Match secretary Keith Smith landed a tench while I stood cautiously behind him and I am pleased to report it was in very good condition. It turned out that Rob Parnell’s patience when playing a 4lb bream was very wise as it helped him to a winning bag of 11lb 11oz. He later had another bream, three skimmers and several roach from his peg on the far bank.

Bob Martin came second from peg 1 with 11 small tench backed up with small roach for 7lb 5oz. Smith netted 5lb 10ozs (9 tench,1 skimmer and some small roach) for third place from peg 6.

Ninety-one-year-old Tony Boughton, certainly the oldest active match angler in the Bury Club, came fourth. He told me it was a very tiring day and that it may have been his last match after more than 60 years of match angling.

A very pleasing report last week from Bury St Edmunds Angling Association secretary David Plampin, who said: “Carp are starting to come out of the lake at Badwell Ash. I had a couple of days off and went on Wednesday morning for about six hours. I had a 2lb and a 4lb carp and plenty of carp around the 1lb mark with three lovely small mirrors amongst them.

“I fished the corner peg on the top R H side and only fished about three metres out on the float. The chap on peg 2 was using a feeder in the middle of the lake and caught a cracking common well over 10lb. I should have got a picture but he was keen to return it back in.

“I was also there two weeks ago and a family arrived and I was fishing near the reeds at the bottom and heard a little girl say I have caught my first fish and she was so excited.

“They were fishing at peg 2, and I thought how nice that a family had made the effort to come out and enjoy their leisure time fishing,”

The parking area is nice and firm for parking now at Badwell and the track has also been repaired.

The next Veterans’ match is at this lake so it will be interesting to see how they get on. I will include a report on it in an upcoming angling column.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news