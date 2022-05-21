Hinderclay is a day ticket fishery of six lakes with more than 100 pegs to fish from.

The fishery is situated just outside of Rickinghall on the Suffolk/Norfolk border and is run by Stuart Platt, who has recently instigated a major re-stocking programme, including 200 tench in Willow Lake and specimen carp in Spring Lake.

Stuart told me: “Whilst the stocking levels in the lake are not where I want them to be yet, it is good to see anglers fishing Spring Lake again and to get the fish on the feed. At the moment Spring Lake is only available by telephone booking (07787 521851) so it does not get over fished and have too much bait going in.”

Phil Alexander with a 24lb carp caught from Spring Lake at Hinderclay. Picture: Stuart Platt

Hinderclay also holds six-hour Open Matches most Thursdays and Sundays, and again booking is via Stuart.

In the latest Thursday match Phil Alexander came out on top with 62lb 6oz of carp from peg 16 on Florence Lake.

Surprisingly for a corner peg, Phil could not get a bite on the pole but finished up with seven carp on the tip. Second – not far behind – was Jason Rigby with 60lb 13oz, third Dave Ratcliffe 48lb 12oz and fourth Steward Pain 47lb 2oz.

Phil Alexander with his winning Thursday Open Match catch at Hinderclay. Picture: Stuart Platt

Phil said: “I decided to stay at the fishery and do 36 hours on Reed Pool at peg 24. I fed two lines out in the middle of the lake catching well. I also fed a peg on Spring Lake (pre-booked) directly behind me.

“I dropped a line in and boom, I landed a 24lb 12oz common carp at 6.30am. I finished the session with 20 carp (10 singles and nine doubles), as well as the 24 pounder.”

Fishery boss Stuart added: “Phil is certainly on fire at the moment, winning the Open Match on Thursday and catching the 24lb fish on Friday morning.”

Phil knows the Hinderclay lakes well having been a match regular there for many years.

I looked at my old records for angling articles I penned for the Bury Free Press and found this report published in May 2010: “Two matches were held on Florence and New Lakes. Phil Alexander won the match on New Lake with 138lb and was second on Florence with 67lb to maintain his impressive form at the fishery this year.”

Phil was also runner-up the following week, 12 years ago, in a Pairs Match at Hinderclay alongside Jason Rigby. I think it’s safe to say that Phil has a reasonable idea how to catch carp at Hinderclay!

In another old article in April 2010 for the BFP I wrote briefly about a meeting I had with Keith Davies who then ran the syndicate at Rushbrooke Lake. It makes interesting but sad reading considering how things turned out: “Rougham Lake, just outside the village of Rushbrooke, has been closed since November last year (2009) to fishing so that fishery improvements could be carried out.

“Despite the harsh winter hampering the work results are impressive with 22 large new swims and new paths established well back from the water’s edge. The work has included a new car park and a new entrance gate and the first phase of a long term de-silting programme.

“The lake re-opens to anglers on May 1 (2010) and anyone interested in a season ticket for this attractive three-and-a-half acre specimen lake can take a look for themselves as the fishery will be holding open days on April 24 and 25 (2010). For more information call Keith Davies.”

Back to May 2022 and the Bury St Edmunds Angling Association held their Pageant Cup at Barrow Lake last Sunday, and club treasurer Steve Bull came out on top with a weight of 9lb 6oz.

Steve had previously won the Seeley Rose Bowl in April at Middle Reservoir and is now way out in the lead for the prestigious Martin Shield, which is fished for annually over the club’s six trophy matches. Dave Tobin was second and Rob Parnell third.

In the latest Bury AA veteran’s match at Badwell Ash, Bob Huint netted 28lb of carp from peg 11 to lead the way. Bob Martin was the runner-up with 21lb of carp from peg 7 with Grant Humphreys in third spot with 15lb.

Bury St Edmunds Angling Association has a new website which is now up and running. It’s the same web domain name as before: www.burystedmundsangling.org

If you would like your local angling pleasure catches or match reports, including photos, included in this article please email them to: chrisboughton@outlook.com