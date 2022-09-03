Apart from catch reports the next most frequent emails I receive are for information on local day ticket fisheries.

These requests are primarily from anglers who are relatively new to fishing or have recently returned to the sport.

Local angling clubs have all received a much needed boost in membership numbers as a result of the extra leisure time that became available during the height of the Covid outbreak.

Carl Whitehouse with his seven-year-old son Kory and a 21lb mirror carp at Norton Fishing Lakes. Picture: Carl Whitehouse

Three Suffolk based clubs now have waiting lists (Bury St Edmunds Angling Association are still taking new members) and syndicate based fisheries typically also have waiting lists of around two years. But there are day ticket fisheries available for local anglers to enjoy within a 30-mile radius of Bury St Edmunds.

These include: Hawstead Lakes is primarily a specimen angler’s day ticket water, situated less than three miles from Bury St Edmunds.

The waters are a series of terraced coarse fishing lakes dating back to medieval times and fishing is available on two of the Lakes (Spring Head and Willow).

Josh Evans caught this 40lb 8oz common carp on the Big Lake at Suffolk Water Park last August. Picture: Hayley Clapperton

Located well away from the road, both lakes are in a delightful scenic spot surrounded by trees but with up to 20 easily accessible swims to fish from.

The Specimen lake (Willow) is stocked with carp to 30lb, silver fish and perch to 3lb.

The Spring Head lake includes tench up to 7llb and crucian carp. The combined area of the two lakes is 3.5 acres.

Booking to fish the lakes during daytime is not required but you do need to book for night fishing by contacting the owner, Rupert Brown on 07919 055515.

Carl Whitehouse at Hawstead Lakes in early August. Picture: Carl Whitehouse

There is a large clear notice by the car park gate to the fishery containing payment details and fishery rules.

Hinderclay Lakes is another local day ticket fishery which is located on the Norfolk/Suffolk border near Rickinghall.

There are six lakes here with more than 70 swims to fish from with carp the dominate species but also bream, skimmers, specimen perch and roach. Call Stuart Platt on 07787 521851.

Kettles Farm Fishery near Rattlesden is a day ticket water and is ideal for beginners, pleasure anglers and family groups, call Carole on 01449 737873. The fishery is stocked with carp up to low doubles plus hybrids, roach, rudd with comfortable grassy banks to fish from.

Norton Fishing Lakes is a very well-managed, well-tended and well-stocked day ticket fishery but it is essential to book a place.

Anglers cannot just turn up on the day. Details about the lakes and how to book can be found on their Facebook page or by visiting their web site. The two lakes hold carp up to mid-thirties.

Jeagor Farm Lakes is a tranquil day ticket fishing venue comprising of three lakes set in the Suffolk Countryside near Beck Row. The lakes are stocked with tench, rudd, bream and carp (up to mid-twenties). Contact Anita on 07895 711719.

Suffolk Water Park is a large commercial fishery offering day ticket fishing on 6 lakes located near the village of Bramford just off the A14 at junction 52. There is an on-site café and bait and tackle shop and the complex caters for anglers of all abilities.

The lakes offer specimen carp (40lb+ see photo), bream, roach and pike. For the latest prices and to book a swim call Hayley on 01473 832327.

If you run a local day ticket fishery that is not included here please send me details by email chrisboughton@outlook.com

Meanwhile, some of our local angling clubs reduce their membership fees for the period October to March and I will report on these in my next angling article.

I will also include the results of the most recent local matches and any local catch reports.