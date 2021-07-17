Highbridge Syndicate Fishery continues to fish well.

Following on from James Brown’s 12 specimen carp, seven-day session at his reservoir near Thetford recently, syndicate member Sean Jackson last week had what he described as: “My best ever session there in 11 years of being a member.”

Sean also landed 12 specimen carp but, in a session lasting just 48 hours (Sunday to Tuesday) had 15 bites with 12 carp landed – two fish on Sunday, four on Monday and six on Tuesday.

Sean Jackson at Highbridge

The biggest carp weighed in at 28lb 2oz (Stickman) and his catch also included Alice at 27lb and a 23lb 4oz common.

Using a single boilee bait, he located himself at the end of the wind where the fish clearly were too.

Sean said: “The bites came quickly on Tuesday with three takes early morning within an hour and another three midday to 1pm.

Richard Hadingham caught his speciman roach at Highbridge last week

“I kept the bait going in little and often and I even rested the swim a few times.”

As a bonus he also enjoyed one of Highbridge’s sunrise spectacles at 5.20am Tuesday morning. Sean reflected: “I was elated but totally knackered at the end of the session on Tuesday afternoon and it was hard work packing down in the strong wind.”

Highbridge is a syndicate water with a membership waiting list, but Suffolk Water Park near Ipswich is a day ticket water and has also seen some impressive specimen carp catches since spawning ended about a month ago.

There have been three 30lb-plus carp landed (all different fish) with the largest, 34lb 2oz, captured by Cameron Clouting.

Fourteen twenties, a mix of commons and mirrors, have also fallen for the anglers’ baits.

Not every angler wants to catch just carp and last week Diss & District Angling Club held their latest silver fish only match.

This time they travelled to the Thorpe Abbotts fishery where the weather was warm but windy with heavy rain showers.

A good day of sport was had as everybody caught some fish and it was club chairman Ben Wilby who had yet another win on the day as he pole fished shallow on peg 15 and bagged 19lb 1oz of small silvers.

Jason Potter netted a decent perch of 1lb 7oz, along with other silvers, to weigh-in 12lb 12oz and claim the runner-up spot from peg 10.

Meanwhile, Phil Stevens, on peg 6, landed a good net of mixed silvers to take 9lb 10oz to the scales and picked up third place.

All 14 anglers weighed in a total of 113lb 13oz between them.

Bury St Edmunds Angling Association’s next club match is for the President’s Cup at Water Lane Reservoir, scheduled for Sunday (July 18).

However, the weed is problematic there now and consequently the match will be held on the same date but at the club’s lake at Badwell Ash.

With 30-50lb nets of fish currently common place at the Badwell Lake, it should be a very good match.

Entries should be made via Tackle Up in Bury or call match secretary Keith Smith on 07804 101067 no later than noon on Saturday.

Keith also runs weekly club matches for veterans and disabled anglers every Thursday, alternating between Barrow Lake, Middle Reservoir and Badwell Ash Lake.

Call Keith if you would like to take part in these friendly midweek matches. The next one is at Badwell Ash on July 22.

In last week’s Veteran’s match at Middle Reservoir, Jon Boughton took 20lb 2oz to the scales at peg 11 for a comprehensive win. Rob Parnell framed again, this time in second place from peg 13 with 13lb 5oz. Dave Williams came third with 11lb 4oz.

As usual at this fishery the match weights were dominated by bream and skimmers. A detailed schedule of Bury AA club and veterans matches for 2021 can be found on their website: www.burystedmundsangling.org

