Three former Bury St Edmunds Angling Association match fishing team anglers, in James Boughton, Rene Mitchell and Dennis Vaughan, took part in the Division 2 National on the River Avon on September 10 where they fished for the ‘Colin Barlow Sale Match Group’.

Bury AA have not entered a team in the national champs for more than 20 years now but some of our local match anglers have guested for other teams over the following years.

James, Rene and Dennis are experienced match anglers all with 30-plus years of taking part in national championships and other club team competitions.

Practising for the Division 4 River Nene National in July 1990 (from left): Darren Newport, John Hosking, Ray Wicks and Andy Flight Picture: Chris Boughton

Sadly the Nationals are not what they used to be. Rene and I fished for the Bury AA team on the Sixteen and Forty Foot drains in the Division 5 National in August 1989 when there were 1,300 anglers taking part.

There are now just two divisions and the championship held earlier this month had 32 teams of 10 anglers (so 320 total) lining the banks of the River Avon.

James and Dennis first appeared for the Bury match team on the Division 4 National in 1991 on the River Welland.

Practising for the Division 4 River Welland National in August 1991 (from left): Dennis Vaughan, Bob Bonney and James Boughton Picture: Chris Boughton

However, despite the huge decline in the National Championships I know there is still a huge buzz for those taking part although it can be a challenging day in many ways.

James sent me this entertaining match report after his experience on the Avon last week: “I fished the Division 2 Angling National Championship on the River Avon yesterday and was happy to be in J section at Hampton Ferry, near Evesham, although not so happy with permanent peg 83 at the rugby club which was almost six sections deep at my feet.

“Firstly, I arrived to find the platform floating in the river!

“However, I had a decent start with 15 perch in the first two hours but this was in-between the usual rowers turning and ‘Dom Jolly’ on the megaphone shouting instructions to them!

James Boughton's set up at the River Avon Division 2 National in the most recent event Picture: James Boughton

“Also with a rugby match on, half of Evesham turned up and parked around me.

“Unfortunately I didn’t have another bite and weighed in 980g coming 15th in my 31 peg section, and even better the teams did brilliantly and came 8th. It meant we qualified for the Division 1 National Championship on the Gloucester Canal in August 2023.”

Another member of the Bury St Edmunds Angling Association match team from the early 1990s is local angler Grant Humphreys who is still a keen match angler.

Grant has had an incredible run of match results with the Bury AA Veterans’ section since the club’s new membership year commenced on April 1.

The matches are held weekly until the end of September and so far Grant has recorded eight wins and eight runners-up placings. In July/August he had a run of four consecutive wins.

His latest success was a first place at Badwell Ash with 56lb of carp from peg 12. Dave Tobin was the runner-up with 45lb 11oz from peg 18. Kevin Peck came third with 25lb 6oz.

The Veterans’ matches alternate between the club’s waters at Middle Reservoir, Barrow Lake and their lake at Badwell Ash.

Reports are still good from all these three fisheries for both match and pleasure catches.

Weed is still a problem at Water Lane Reservoir but club treasurer Steve Bull has had several recent successful sessions there and told me that the weed situation appears to be much better than last year.

It would be good to receive any catch reports from this fishery. Email please to: chrisboughton@outlook.com

For information about Bury AA club and Veterans’ matches contact their match secretary Keith Smith on 07804 101067. A full list of both club and Veterans’ matches appear on their website: burystedmundsangling.org

The Bury St Edmunds Angling Association are now almost half way through their membership year and as usual anyone joining for the second half of their season will only pay half the annual membership fee.

It is effective from October 1 and the revised rates will be: Adults £37.50, OAP and Disabled £30.00 and Juniors £12.50.

Memberships can be obtained from Tackle Up in St John’s Street in Bury.