Alf Jackson hosted his Captain’s Charity Day (St Nicholas Hospice) at The Suffolk Golf Club on a very hot Sunday in mid-July.

There was a slight breeze that helped a bit but it was uncomfortable playing conditions. However, there was still a full turnout with a lovely buzz amongst the competition players prior to the 9.30am shot-gun start.

Despite the heat, scoring was reasonably good in the teams of four (best two scores) format and there was a very close finish for the leading positions.

The captain's team at the chairty golf day at The Suffolk Golf Club. Picture: Chris Boughton

Rhys Nightingale, Lenny Hopkinson, Simon Hodson and Chris Tate led the way with 98 points, followed by Alex Earle, James Bentley, Josh Emmerson and Daniel Kaye with 96. Brian Wiltorn, Bob Honeywood, Dave King and Richard Budgen were third with 95.

In total £3,700 was raised for St Nicholas Hospice on the day.

Meanwhile, Dave King has enjoyed a royal start to the July qualifying competitions at The Suffolk Golf Club with two first places and one third spot in the three competitions he has entered.

Club captain Alf Jackson and director of golf Steve Hall at The Suffolk Gofl Club charity day. Picture: Chris Boughton

Dave netted 40 Stableford points for his win in the mid-week competition on July 6. He followed this up with an even more impressive 43 points to win again on Wednesday, July 13 and carded a nett 70 on Saturday, July 9 for third place, just pipping Richard Budgen, who has also been in good form.

But it is Nightingale who is still flying high with a nett/gross 69 to take top spot on July 9, pushing club president Peter Plumb into second place on countback.

In the July 6 competition Tate was runner-up with 40 points, just losing out to King on countback with James Laflin third with 37.

Ben Mason scored 41 points for second place on July 13, followed by Brian Hay and George Pedro who both scored 40 points.

Veda Berriman receiving her prize for winning The Stowmarket Ladies' Summer meeting from club president Barry Knights. Picture: Carolyn Tanner

Brian Wiltorn just nudged Brian Hay on countback to triumph in last Wednesday’s mid-week Stableford at The Suffolk. Both scored 40 points while Jim Chapman came third with 39 points.

The Sunday medal at The Suffolk – played on July 10 – was won by Anthony Jukes with an impressive return of 77-10=67. Lennie Hopkinson took second spot with 76-6=70 followed by Alf Sandford with 84-13=71.

The latest ladies’ competition at The Suffolk was won by Andrea Leigh with a medal score of 83-11=72. Joan Plumb was runner-up and June Stoker came third.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Andrea Leigh, winner of the July Ladies Stabelford at The Suffolk Golf Club. Picture: Chris Boughton

There was an abundance of low scoring at Stowmarket Ladies’ Summer Meeting, held on Wednesday, July 13.

Sixty-four ladies played an 18-hole Medal, with the majority also contesting 11 holes of foursomes in the afternoon.

Club president Barry Knights presented his prize, for the best nett score on the day, to Veda Berriman, who recorded a remarkable 57, thereby cutting four shots off her 35 handicap.

The remaining prizes were presented by Ladies’ captain Anna Suggett, who together with her committee, had organised such a successful day:

President’s Prize (best overall nett): Veda Berriman, nett 57, Silver Lady Plate (best Division 1 scratch): Liz Laflin, gross 77, Joan Pattle Cup (best Divisions 2 & 3 scratch): Jackie Presland, gross 88.

Nett prizes:

Division 1: 1.Yvonne Hollis 66, 2. Jo Finter 67, 3. Dawn Flood 68, 4. Julie Blemings 68

Division 2: 1. Lesley Barnes 64, 2. Linda Whipp 68, 3. Julie Jones 68, 4. Annie Tyler 68

Division 3: 1. Linda Cresswell 65, 2. Vicky Whitelaw 66, 3. Gill Freeman 67, 4. Terrie Gray 68

The Hayward Cup putting prize went to Sue Knights, and the Foursomes winners were Linda Whipp and Vicky Whitelaw.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Jamie Canham (83-14=69) and Tony Strowger (83-12=71) were the only golfers to beat their handicaps in the men’s medal freeplay competition at the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club on Sunday, July 10.

They also took first and second places in Division 2.

John McKeown took Division 1 (76-4=72), winning on countback from Matt Simpson (82-10=72).

Countback was also needed to find the winner in Division 3. Conor Whitehouse carded 92-20=72 to take top spot just ahead of Bradley Banks 96-24=72.

Scoring was generally better in the Friday mixed medal freeplay competition at Bury where James Scott returned the best score 71-3=68.

His round included birdies on the 3rd, 8th, 9th and 18th holes. Sandra Reed (94-25=69) was the runner-up with Melanie Lesser in third spot.