There was a large entry in the handicap and scratch Club Championships at Flempton Golf Club, for the Vincent and Brigs cups, respectively.

The scratch competition (Brigs Cup) was played over 36 holes and the morning round saw Alfie Halil playing to his handicap to lead with a gross 68. James Hurst with 73 and Christian McMillan with a 75 were the next best scores.

In the afternoon Alfie continued to play steadily in quite difficult conditions and came home with gross 69 for a very impressive 3-under-par two round gross total of 137. Christian and James maintained their morning form to be joint runners up on 151.

Flempton Club Champion Alfie HalilPicture: Chris Boughton (41647624)

The most notable afternoon score was by junior George Jackson who, despite a double bogey on the last, returned a gross 72 off his 6-handicap. Alfie’s handicap is now an impressive +3.

In the Vincent Goblet (best nett) competition there was a runaway winner with new member Chris Busby shooting 79 off his 15-handicap for a nett score of 64.

Chris Springthorpe, the club competition secretary, observed: “He won’t be playing off 15 next week!”.

The runner-up was James Hurst with a net 68 off his 5 handicap and in third place was junior Jack Rust with net 69, playing off 10.

Ben Coleman, who scored 3 under gross at a Bury GC competition last FridayPicture: Chris Boughton (41647628)

Springthorpe added: “The course was in excellent condition with fast true greens, a credit to the Flempton team who have worked so hard this summer.”

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

There was also a large entry, for a midweek competition, of 54 members for the Bury GC Friday free-play, mixed Stableford competition.

Whilst the winner was Stuart Whitehart with 44 points and the runner-up was Donald Keith with 42, the star of the day was Ben Coleman who finished 3rd with 40 points.As Ben was playing off a handicap of just one his 40pts translated to a gross 69 (3-under-par for the course).

His impressive round included birdies at the 1st, 2nd and 11th holes and he finished in style with an eagle three at the par 518th. Next time out Ben will play off scratch.

Lewis Maskell, Stowmarket Junior Club Champion (centre), Stowmarket Club Captain Kenton Jameson and Lady Captain Diana EvansPicture: Kelly Withers (41647626)

Stowmarket Golf Club

A Junior event held at Stowmarket Golf Club last week included the 18 Hole Stableford Junior Club Championship and a six Hole Texas Scramble for Junior members without handicaps.

Despite very blustery weather conditions some exceptional scores were returned with Lewis Maskell winning the Championship (46pts) and Lucas Brittain coming a close second. Henry Wallace and Jack Harris tied in third place.

The Texas Scramble was won by Florence Rosten, William Rosten and Theo Southgate. Florence also won the Nearest to the Pin competition whilst William won the putting competition. Joshua O’Donnell and George Donnelly were tied in first in the chipping.

Club captain, Kenton Jameson and Ladies captain, Diana Evans presented the prizes. Following the prize giving, the club captain presented Roman Gambling with the Junior Captain’s Shield. Roman shares the junior captaincy with Rebekah Meekings until April 2022.

Thetford Golf Club

It has been a busy time at Thetford with several re-arranged competitions being held alongside the usual programme, as all the planned 2020 trophy competitions are set to be completed.

The Centenary Trophies at Thetford are one of the highlights of the year and although they are usually held in June they were rearranged for August and proved to be extremely popular.

There are three separate competitions – for men, ladies and juniors. The junior event has not been held for a few years due to a lack of entrants but returned to the programme to ensure there will be a name on the trophy in 2020.

The men’s event attracted a bumper entry of 87 and the winner was 18-handicap Alan Hodgkinson with a nett 67. He finished two strokes ahead of Jason Huggins and Dean Scott, both four-handicappers who went round in 1-over-par 73. Jason finished birdie-birdie-bogey while Dean had four birdies on the front nine before a level par back nine.

Justine Twogood won the ladies event with a nett 73, one better than Carolyn Child, and Sullivan Goddard ran away with the junior title with 44pts in the Stableford competition.

The Needham Davis Cup is another long-standing trophy at Thetford and Robert Kingsley came in with 78-11=67 to win by one stroke. The runner-up was Scott Marketis with 87-19=68 followed by Nolan Guthrie 88-19=69.

The Needham Davis is the penultimate event of the TGC Order of Merit. Points are gained in the club’s seven premier events with double points at stake in the final event of the year, Sunday’s Club Championship. The best six scores count out of eight and there are both scratch and handicap trophies.

The leaders are: Scratch - Dan Traher 95pts, Matt West 92, Andy Cunningham 91, Ian Ramsay 90. Handicap: Matt West 62, Dean Scott 57, Ian Ramsay 54. With the winners on Sunday receiving 50pts there is still all to play for.

Bernard Vassallo came in with 93-27=66 to win the Seniors Medal Championship ending up two ahead of Martin Hill (88-20=68) and four clear of Jim Atherton (93-23=70) and Graham Sykes (75-5=70).

A donation of £200 will be made to SSAFA, the forces charity, after the August Seniors Stableford competition which saw a three-way tie at the top. Countback decided that Robert Bentley (14hcp) won from Phil Halford (15hcp) and Barry Brackenborough (11hcp) after all three had come in with 41pts.

The Hanworth Trophy is for those with handicaps from 20 to 28 and this year’s winner was Ken Kirwan with 91-20=71.

Gareth Mills won the August midweek Stableford with 40pts (5hcp) on countback from Steve Duncan (11hcp). John Tapp (18hcp) edged Matt West (4hcp) for third spot with both scoring 39pts.

The Ladies competition calendar at Thetford has also been busy. The Sweeting Cup is one of the oldest trophies at the club. Six-handicap Sue Saunders is this year’s winner after collecting 38pts.

Emma Allsop won the Margaret Ashcroft Trophy with 38pts off her handicap of 34whileThe Margaret Lingwood Trophy was won by Justine Twogood with 96-21=75 on countback from Jan Bone (85-14=71) and Rosemary Bloom (90-19=71).

More Golf Results

The Suffolk: Midweek Medal – Joe Symonds 79-11=68, Ben Mason 83-13=70, Dave King 86-16=70, Michael Sturgeon 91-20=71;

Seniors’ Stableford – Tony Lawes (13hcp) 40pts, Richard Gove (11) 39, David Trett (21) 38, Maurice Rose (26) 38.

Bury St Edmunds: Junior Stableford – Charlie Goodridge (12hcp) 37pts, Jasmine Points (13), Emily Thomas (16) 36.

Stowmarket: Men’s Saturday Stableford – Division 1 – G Cutting 39pts, D Smith 38, S Bennett 38 – Division 2 – D Allen 39, S Arnold 38, A Coxhead 38.

Men’s Sunday Stableford – Division 1 – T Darling 42pts, J Last 41, D Sheldrake 40 – Division 2 – C Aldous 41pts, C Strachan 41, J Harris 40.