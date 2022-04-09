Flempton Golf Club’s talented young member Alfie Halil was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in June last year at just 20 years of age.

With a golf handicap of plus 5, Alfie was already a past Suffolk Amateur champion and regular member of the Suffolk county team.

Thankfully Alfie has recently been told his cancer is now in remission but after nine months of uncertainly and treatment he decided to dedicate himself to raising awareness of cancer in young adults and to raise money for ward C9 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to ‘pay for everything they did for me’.

Alfie Halil (centre) with Alex Cotton (right), who helped organise the event. Left is Brendon Pyle, CEO of the Golf Foundation. Picture: Golf Foundation (55894644)

As part of his fundraising, Alfie and his family and friends organised a golf event – ‘Tee it up for teenage cancer’ – at Flempton last month.

The well supported and highly successful event took their fundraising total to more than £9,000, way in excess of their original target of £5,000 (to make a donation visit his JustGiving page).

Lorraine Halil, Alfie’s mum, said: “The event took place over Saturday and Sunday and we were very fortunate to have pros from far afield, not just Suffolk. We were very lucky to be joined by Sarah Bennett, who had just been announced as PGA captain taking over from Bernard Gallagher, who was Alfie’s England junior regional coach with Curtis Knipes.

Kath Malvern aced the first hole at Thetford Golf Club. Picture: Gill Welham (55894642)

“Family and friends played on the Saturday then a more serious Pro-am on the Sunday. Flempton Golf Club were very generous in allowing Alfie courtesy use of the course for the two-day event.”

The Golf Foundation, led by their CEO Brendon Pyle, won on the Saturday, while the Pro-am on Sunday was won by Lawrence Dodd and his team from Culford School.

Laura, a nurse from the young adult cancer ward at Addenbrooke’s, gave a short speech and handed out the prizes.

Alfie and the ‘Tee it up Team’ said: “The sun shone from about noon and no one could have wished for a better day. The course was presented magnificently and the greens faster than most people have experienced. Huge congratulations to the green staff and all the club’s staff for looking after everyone so well.

Paul Hubner, the new club manager at Thetford Golf Club. Picture: Gill Welham (55894622)

“Also a big thank you to everyone who sponsored, competed, donated, bought raffle tickets and supported the auction, your generosity is much appreciated”.

Thetford Golf Club

The club has a new manager – Paul Hübner – following on from the retirement of Malcolm Grubb at the end of September last year.

Club president Gill Welham said in a press release: “Paul arrived in Thetford in March of this year bringing a wealth of experience for a relatively young manager in the industry.

“Paul, a member of the PGA and GCMA, has developed himself and his career since becoming a professional in 2009 and has thrived in important roles in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the west Midlands and more recently, in his home country of Scotland.

“It’s now at one of Norfolk’s finest courses, Thetford Golf Club, where Paul looks to make an impact as club manager.”

Enthusiastic about the outlook for the industry, Paul said: “I see coming out of Covid as an exciting opportunity to engage with an untapped audience and really push the boundaries in our offering both on and off the golf course.

“The once stuffy upper-class stigma associated with the game has broadly speaking been replaced with recognition for being a lifestyle choice for all to enjoy. At Thetford we recognise the importance of being progressive and delivering on all fronts of our Strategic Plan, from the golf course to the environment.

“With our site being SSSI we do need to overcome certain challenges, but this is all part of the process when you have such a stunning piece of land. The short term hurdles are insignificant in comparison with the long term gains.”

He continued: “I see my role becoming more rewarding as our facility grows and allows us to offer the lifestyle experience that our members deserve. Our planned investment across all facets of the business will enable us to achieve this.

“Ultimately, embracing the voice of our members and staying true to our purpose we will ensure that we thrive and take our members on the journey.”

Meanwhile, following on from holes in one reported at The Suffolk and Bury St Edmunds Golf Clubs during March, another ace was recorded last week, this time at Thetford.

Kath Malvern achieved a hole in one on the first hole of the Ladies’ Sweeting Cup competition at the club.

It helped her shoot 37 points but surprisingly it wasn’t enough to actually take the trophy.

Gill Welham reported: “This did not deter Kath, who was smiling from ear to ear for the rest of the day and to commemorate her glory she made a very generous donation to the captains’ chosen charity, the NSPCC.”