Alice Barlow, a member at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, has secured her sixth consecutive Suffolk Matchplay and her second consecutive Ladies’ Strokeplay titles to retain both Suffolk county crowns.

Alice had a superb start to the weekend, winning the 36-hole Suffolk County Strokeplay competition on Friday against a strong field in difficult windy conditions at Rookery Park Golf Club.

Scoring 76 and 80, her two-round gross total of 156 was four shots better than runner-up Amanda Norman (Felixstowe Ferry GC), who carded 160.

Suffolk country matchplay and strokeplay Ladies champion Alice Barlow. Picture: Suffolk County Ladies Golf Association

The top eight of the Strokeplay competition then qualified for the weekend Matchplay rounds.

In the quarter-finals Alice knocked out Sophie Kubitzek (Stowmarket GC) 4&3 and in the semis won a tough match against county team-mate Abbie Symonds (Ipswich GC) by 2up on the 18th hole. The final was to be played against Lils James (Bungay and Waveney GC) but unfortunately due to an injury Lils could not continue and conceded the match and the title to Alice.

The winner of the Suffolk County handicap Matchplay was Jasmine Points, another Bury St Edmunds GC member.

The Suffolk Tolly Cup team. Picture: Chris Boughton

In a hard fought final Jasmine beat Christine Kubitez (Stowmarket GC) on the 17th. A very impressive performance considering Jasmine had to give her opponent 11 shots.

Alice will now go on to represent Suffolk in the English Womans’ County Champion of Champions event at Woodhall Spa on September 4.

Golf Foundation GolfSixes

The ground-breaking Golf Foundation GolfSixes leagues for 2022, for juniors without handicaps or 36 or higher, got under way across Suffolk last week.

Within the county there are now 16 clubs competing, divided into four leagues of four teams with each team consisting of six juniors and played over eight matches using a modified Texas Scramble points system.

The winners of each league will play in the county final at Halesworth GC later in the year.

The West Suffolk league consists of The Suffolk Golf Club, Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, Stowmarket Golf Club and Haverhill Golf Club.

Bury won the West Suffolk League last year and went on to also win the Suffolk County final at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club.

The Suffolk were county champions in 2018 and 2019 (there were no leagues held in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions).

The Suffolk (coached by PGA pro Steve Hall) narrowly won the first round of the West Suffolk League this year with the home club Bury St Edmunds (coached by PGA pro Simon Byford) the runners-up.

The next round is at Haverhill GC on June 5.

The idea of this event, now in its fourth year, is to introduce young golfers to a team and competitive sports environment and hopefully encourage others not only to get into golf but also to stay in golf.

For more information visit the Golf Foundation website.

Suffolk County Golf Union

Flempton Golf Club won a close encounter in the Tolly Cup away from home at local rivals the Suffolk Golf Club, on Sunday, by two holes to advance to round three.

Played over 36 holes in foursomes format, the Suffolk went into lunch after the first 18 with a two-hole lead but Flempton rallied in the afternoon to record a fine win.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Countback was needed to separate the top three in the latest men’s midweek competition at the Suffolk Golf Club.

Mick Davey came out on top followed by club president Peter Plumb and Mark Rothon, with all three carding 38 Stableford points.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

The winning scores in the ladies’ May Stableford competition at the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club were impressive.

Josephine Aves topped Division One with 40 points whilst Sandra Reed carded 41 points in Division Two.