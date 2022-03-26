The Suffolk Golf Club is conveniently just a three-minute drive or a seven-minute brisk walk from where I live but time seems to slip by and I was stunned when I realised that it had been over four months since I visited the mid-week competition tee-offs.

Julie Middleton invited me to go along last week and I am very glad she did.

The ladies tee off from around 8.30am to 9.30am for their weekly mid-week competition (it was their monthly fun day last week) and the men follow from around 9.40am (Stableford Swindle).

The Suffolk Golf Club's Ladies' Fun Day. Picture: Chris Boughton

Julie was organising the ladies’ event, which was a pairs competition with a few quirks, one of which was to score the holes with an alien score card (Halesworth).

On a much more serious note the ladies also used the event to raise money for the Red Cross appeal for the Ukrainian crisis.

The pairs event was won by Angie Lewis and Joan Plumb, who get the dubious reward of organising next month’s fun day.

The Suffolk Golf Club's Midweek Men's Swindle players. Picture: Chris Boughton

Angie had a busy and very mixed two days of golf. Playing in a Daily Mail qualifier at The Suffolk the previous day she had a hole-in-one at the challenging second hole.

It wasn’t her first ace but the last one was 15 years ago on the short par three 7th at the club.

Husband Peter remarked: “It was an awesome shot, it just landed on the second green and disappeared.”

Despite the home draw, however, The Suffolk lost their Daily Mail Qualifier to Bury GC.

For many years I ran The Suffolk Golf Club’s men’s mid-week and Saturday Swindles so it’s always good to catch up with past golfing friends and four months was too long of a gap not to at least visit the main group teeing off. I always get a very friendly welcome, so no excuses!

In the competition there were three golfers on 38 points with James Edgar coming out on top on countback. Martin Levens was runner-up and Chris Tate came third.

Playing off a handicap of just 4, Chris had birdies on the 1st, 4th and 5th holes in a flying start.

It was a mild but cloudy morning but I took a few photographs which is something else I have let slip this winter.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Another local golfer to record a hole-in-one last week was Alice Barlow, who plays off a handicap of plus 3 on the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club course.

Alice is the current Suffolk ladies’ amateur champion and a long time member of the Suffolk County team but surprisingly it was her first ace.

Alice, whose father was caddying for her at the time, was delighted with her feat, remarking: “I flushed a 6 iron to the 161-yard 15th in a very pleasing round of 8-under-par gross.”

Sadly she had not pre-registered her round as a qualifier so her stunning round had no impact on her already highly impressive handicap. As well as the ace on the 15th she also had birdies on the 1st, 4th, 11th, 12th, 16th and 17th holes, in a bogey free round.

Another Bury GC member also had a week to remember as Tyler Weaver heard that he had been selected for the full England Boys squad for 2022. Tyler was also presented last week with the Sam Jaggard Trophy by chairman of the Suffolk Golf Union Juniors’ committee, Trevor Mason.

In 2021 Tyler represented England at under-16 level and had a 100 per cent record.

Sam Jaggard was a former Suffolk County golfer who tragically died in a car accident aged just 19.

Flempton Golf Club

The Suffolk Men’s Golf Union have announced Flempton member Jack Rust will captain the county’s under-16s team for 2022. The Suffolk Junior manager, Jim Harrison, also confirmed that Ruebens Harvey from Southwold Golf Club will captain the under-18s team.