One hundred and twenty players took to the course at Thetford Golf Club recently for an early morning shotgun start as part of Gill Welham’s President’s Day. The format was a pairs competition consisting of three different formats every six holes.

Gill reported: “Although there was some light rain during play, the weather held up for the BBQ that followed on the patio for players and guests, with music provided by instrumental duo Chirazzz.”

The three highest scoring pairs played the 18th hole in a play-off to decide the ultimate winners; Karen Cox and Ian Harvey winning a Ping Fetch putter each.

Thetford GC Presidents Day - David Buller, Gill Welham, Wendy Puttock, Sian Miller and Colin Chamberlain Picture: Gill Welham

The team of Barry Lock and Russell Ransley won a Mizuno wedge each for coming second. In third spot Neil Adams and Chris Hawkins were awarded a pair of Sketchers. Gill added: “A great day was had by all.”

On July 14 the Norfolk Ladies’ County Golf Association (NLCGA) hosted the annual Senior Women’s Championship at Thetford Golf Club.

Lady golfers from across the county took part in the championship and home club member Sue Saunders (pictured) took the honours with a gross score of 76. Sue only missed out on taking the nett trophy too on countback but also won the Mckinnon trophy for the best score for the over 65s.

Sue Saunders was the NLCGA Seniors Champion Picture: Gill Welham

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Judy Hamshere hosted her President’s Day at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club on July 24 on a very hot and sunny day. A record entry of more than 230 golfers took part in the competitions that were held on the day with the first fourball teeing off at 7.00am and the last fourball departing at 4.30pm.

General manger Mike Verhelst said: “A big thank you to Judy Hamshere our president and all her helpers, they were present from 7am until gone 9pm on the day. We received many nice comments on another wonderful half-way house.

“Thank you to all those members who made it possible to have such a variety of lovely food. The BBQ after golf was also much appreciated by many of the competitor.

Bury St Edmunds GC President Judy Hamshere with Mashie winner Melanie Lesser Picture: Sandra Stannard

“Last but not least, thank you to the pro shop staff who stayed all day, making sure the competition was processed.”

The prestigious President’s Putter competition was won by Ben Coleman with an impressive gross score of 70 and Melanie Lesser won the Ladies’ President’s Mashie with a Stableford score of 45 points. The GK 9-hole winner was Yvonne Horne with 19 points.

Other results: Ladies’ 18-hole Div 1 winner Joan Garrett 37pts, Div 2 Carol Nicholson 44pts. Men’s 18-hole Div 1 winner David Mackie 69, Div 2 Rob Alderman 67.

It was another very warm day for the Men’s Freeplay Medal at the Bury club on Tuesday, August 2 and low scoring was a very tough challenge with only three golfers beating their handicap. Steve Finch topped Division 1 with a fine score of 80-11=69.

Two golfers returned cards with nett 71 with Michael Metcalfe pipping Steven Jones on countback for he runner-up place. Merv Aho took top spot in Division 2.

On Monday, August 1 the GK 9-hole Mixed Stableford was won by Martin Rose with 21pts. Second was Yvonne Horne with 17.

The Suffolk Golf Club

There have been two mid-week men’s competitions, at the Suffolk, since my last golf article.

In the medal held on July 27, five golfers returned best scores of nett 69 and had to be separated by countback. Brian Hay came out on top with 83-14=69 followed by Ivan Snelling 79-10=69, Neil Mawson 87-18=69, Brian Wiltorn 98-29=69 and Chris Tate 73-4=69.

It was Stableford scoring the following Wednesday, on August 3, at the Suffolk where club president Peter Plumb battled the heat to return a fine score of 39 points and first place. Jim Chapman came second with 38 and Mark Rothon was third with 37.

It was a very hot day again for the latest Sunday competition at the Suffolk but club captain Alf Jackson coped well to lead the way with a nett score of 67. Rob Shaw took second spot with 69 and Tim Nickerson and Danny Hawkins came third and fourth with nett 71s.

Angie Lewis led the way in the latest mid-week competition at the club with 37 points.Tish Mortlock came second with 35.