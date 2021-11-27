Bury St Edmunds Golf Club held their annual trophy presentation evening last week, hosted by general manager Mike Verhelst and captains Stewart Chapman and Alison Bass.

The opening ceremony was the presentation of a cheque for £12,586 to the local charity Suffolk Sight, received by children’s group co-ordinator Amanda Eaves on behalf of the charity.

Stewart and Alison had nominated Suffolk Sight as the charity for what ended up as their two years in office (extended from the usual one year due to the Covid-19 disruption).

Bury GC captains presenting a cheque to Amanda Evans for Suffolk Sight. Picture: Chris Boughton

They thanked the club’s members, staff, greenkeepers and sponsors for their support in helping them raise such an impressive sum in a very challenging period for all golf clubs.

The charity cheque presentation was followed by the trophy winners presentation, which went as follows:

JUNIORS

Michaelmas Bowl: Jonathan Points & Sebastian Kubitzek, Calvert Cup: Jacob Severn, Jubilee Shield Div: Jasmine Points, Club Pepper Shield Div 1: Jasmine Points, Golfer of Year: Jasmine Points, Snazell Cup: Jonathan Points, Jubilee Plate Div 2: Jonathan Points, Club Challenge Trophy Div 2: Jonathan Points, Bone Trophy: Charlie Goodridge, Roger Wright Trophy: Golf Sixes (Simon Byford).

Bury GC Golfsixes squad with their coach Simon Byford. Picture: Chris Boughton

SENIORS

Jubilee Cup: Henry Winnington, Majors Rosebowl: Donald Keith, Millenium Shield: Terry Hamill, Chairman’s Bowl: Peter Mallinson, Seniors Champ Best nett: Graham Sykes, Seniors Champion 2021: Roger Nicholson.

MIXED

Wayman: Paul & Anne Nightingale, John Farrow: Steve Beahan & Andy Ball, Hallders: Jacob & Salome Smit, Napier: Alan & Joan Garrett, Brega Trophy: Graham & Louise Crouch.

LADIES

Juby Cup: Alison Bass, Dawson Trophy: Amanda Watson & Anne Nightingale, Eleanor Bryant Cup: Julie Burman, Pat Boult Salver: Julie Burman, Past Captains Cup: Judy Hamshere, Ladies Joan O’meara: Theresa Hardy, Parkington: Joan Garrett, Jo Scott Trophy: Heather Chandler, Presidents Ladies Mashie: Heather Chandler, Ladies Millennium Plate: Heather Chandler, Ladies Club Champion: Alice Barlow.

Heather Chandler (right) was a treble award winner. Picture: Chris Boughton

MEN’S

Geoff Challenor Trophy: Phil Castle, Whitbread Trophy: Dan Bright, Watson Quaich: Phil Ayres & Colin Gray, Spring Goblets: Steve Beahan & Phil Castle, Lavelle Cup: Terry Hamill, Men’s O’Meara: Nick Bonney, Jim Bright Salver: Martin Byford, Nunn Vase: Tim Bonnett, Presidents Putter: Russell Oakey, Scratch Trophy: Ben Aves, Croger Cup: John Wiseman, Dunget Salver: Michael Smith, Lake Cup: Simon Robson, Bobby Jones: Jonathan Bunn, Men’s Club Champion: Russell Oakey.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Bob Moye and Steve Cable made a storming start to the Winter League series of six matches (best four to count) at the Suffolk Golf Club.

They won the first match on October 31 with 35 points (greensomes format) and followed that result up two weeks later with a second win with a score of 42 points.

Calvert Cup winner Jacob Severn with Joan Hogareth and Emilie Thomas at Bury GC's trophy presentation evening. Picture: Chris Boughton

After just two rounds they have a significant lead in the Winter League series.

Lee Reynolds and Stephen Woods were runners-up in match one whilst Daniel Garrod and Glen Barker came second in the second round.

The club’s Ladies’ section used the very challenging Gruesomes format for their Winter Fun Day on November 3, and not surprisingly the scores were fairly low.

The top pairing was Joan Keil and Joan Plumb with 31 points with Angie Lewis and Carole Saunter the runners-up (28pts).

Gruesomes is similar to Greensomes with both players teeing off followed by alternate shots. But the big difference is that the opposing pair chose which tee shot is played for the second shot!

Graham Chapman scored a stunning nett 65 in the mid-week Medal at the end of October, finishing seven shots better than runner-up Chris Tate on nett 72. Alf Sandford took third place with a nett 73.

But Tate is the club’s mid-week form player at the moment, winning the following week’s Stableford with 39 points and was first again the week after with 37 points, followed by second place on November 17. He was only edged for top spot again by one point (Ivan Snelling). A remarkable run of results.

The November Saturday Medal winner was Chris Moye with 85-15=70 followed by 2 handicapper Rhys Nightingale with nett 71, who just pushed Richard Tungate (7hcp) into third spot on count-back.