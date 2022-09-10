It’s been both a very busy and a very successful couple of weeks for Bury St Edmunds Golf Club staff and members.

First of all the club’s junior squad won the final game and finished overall champions of the West Suffolk division of the GolfSixes for 2022.

The ground-breaking Golf Foundation GolfSixes leagues, which are for juniors without handicaps or 36 or higher, concluded for the West Suffolk division last week.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club GolfSixes team with coach Simon Byford Picture: Simon Byford

Within Suffolk county there are now 16 clubs competing, divided into four leagues of four teams with each team consisting of six juniors and played over eight matches using a modified Stableford points system. The winners of each league compete in the county final at Halesworth GC on September 26.

The West Suffolk league consists of: The Suffolk Golf Club, Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, Stowmarket Golf Club and Haverhill Golf Club. Bury won the West Suffolk league last year too and went on to also win the Suffolk County final at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club for 2001.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club PGA pro Simon Byford, who coached the squad, was understandably very pleased with the West Suffolk win.

Bury St Edmunds GC Captains' Charity Day Winning team Picture: Sandra Stannard

He said: “One of the highlights of my job is to run the Golf Foundation GolfSixies programme for Bury St Edmunds Golf Club. These young golfers (see photo) have worked so hard this season and today they won the West Suffolk league.

“Thanks to all the parents and helpers who have travelled the county to bring their children to the events from one very proud coach tonight.”

Well done to Simon and his squad of young golfers for a superb result.

The Golf Foundation provide both organisational and financial support for the countrywide GolfSixes programme.

Their CEO Brendon Pyle said: “The idea of this event is to introduce young golfers to a team and competitive sports environment and hopefully encourage others not only to get into golf but also to stay in golf.”

For more information visit the Golf Foundation website.

Another Golf Foundation run initiative is the ‘Girls Golf Rocks’ programme which aims to encourage beginner girls aged 5-18 to learn and play golf in a fun and friendly way. It runs nationally and Simon Byford is just starting a six week coaching course locally at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club. Contact Simon at the club to find out more.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s Annual Captains’ Charity Day was a great success, the weather was perfect, 27 teams entered and everyone had a very enjoyable day whilst raising money for West Suffolk Hospital’s My Wish Appeal.

The competition winners were:

Straightest drive: Mandy Smith; Longest drive: Chris Sherfield; Nearest the pins: 15th Chris Nunn, 13th Henry Winnington, 9th Steve Jones, 2nd Winston Stoute; Best yellow ball score: Ian & Bev Shand, Sandra Reed & Henry Winnington; Mystery Prize: Steve Flowers, Nick Williams, Conor Bignell & Nic Hardy; 4th team prize: Paul Smith, Richard Franks, Andy King, Peter Sturman; 3rd team prize: David Sherfield, Chris Sherfield, Dan Sherfield, Steve Jones; 2nd team prize: Mike Verhelst, Andrew Maund, Iain Jaynes, Darren Nicholas; 1st team prize: Guy Lesser, Tom Smart, John Mortimer, Gary Baxter.

Sandra Read just missed out on the hole-in-one prize . On the par three 13th hole her tee shot hit the flag.

Captains Carmel Plant and Guy Lesser wished to thank everyone who contributed to make the day such a success including the green staff for an excellent course, Pro Matt Alderton who provided the competition and raffle prizes, front of house team and chefs for wonderful food and service, the Halfway House ladies, Kathryn Colson and Gwen Keywood and Stewart Chapman, Vince Coomber and Nigel Pettitt who organised the day and sponsors Jardine BMW and Hughes Electrical.

Sue Smith from the charity My Wish gave an indication as to how the money raised would be used and what a difference it would make to both patients and relatives.

“Carmel & Guy were delighted to announce that the event raised an amazing £7500! Thank you so much to our members, sponsors and all those who entered for their much appreciated generosity,” she said.

Bury St Edmunds member Alice Barlow represented Suffolk County in the English Women’s’ County Champion of Champions event at Woodhall Spa last weekend finishing in a superb second place.

Alice said: “Lots of positives to take away from this weekend. I fought until the very end with a one-under-par on the tough back nine in the afternoon. Thanks to Golf England for a great event.”