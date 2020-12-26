Students at County Upper School are involved in a ground-breaking new PE program that teaches confidence, concentration and emotional control through a fun introduction to golf.

Developed by national children’s golf charity, The Golf Foundation, in partnership with mental toughness experts, Yeast Ltd, who are based in Bury St Edmunds, the Unleash Your Drive Project is benefitting from the involvement of The Suffolk Golf Club’s PGA Professional Steve Hall, an expert in junior coaching.

Using safe equipment specially adapted for schools, the Year 9 pupils have been given four weeks of golf activities interspersed with techniques on keeping calm under pressure, reflecting on good and bad shots and learning how to focus on the task at hand.

County Upper pupils at The Suffolk Golf Club. Picture: Chris Boughton

They are then challenged to think about how they might use these techniques away from the playing field in a class or home setting in order to help deal with some of the stresses and challenges that teenagers face in everyday life, particularly under the latest lockdown restrictions.

After a few weeks of the programme, several of the students have been able to give examples of how the techniques have helped them deal with feeling angry or wound up at school or keeping calm when dealing with maths problems.

Commenting on the programme, head of PE at County Upper School, Mr Chris Snelling, said: “The ‘Unleash Your Drive’ program has been a hugely rewarding experience for some of our Year 9 students at County Upper School.

“They have thoroughly enjoyed the experience to firstly do something different within their PE lessons, but have also found the link to life skills incredibly beneficial to them as individuals.

“Overall, the program has been fantastic and I wish we could roll it out to more of our students.”

CEO of The Golf Foundation, Brendon Pyle, said: “From our measurement of mental toughness skills in previous projects we know that this concept of teaching life skills through golf really does work.

“We have been eager to test the concept in schools and open the learning to more young people outside of golf clubs, particularly with so much attention being drawn to the mental wellbeing of youngsters living under Covid-19 restrictions.

“County Upper School has been open to new ways of engaging their pupils and welcomed the opportunity for their students.”

Steve Hall, head professional at The Suffolk GC, said: “It’s been fantastic for Brendon, Pete and me to have the opportunity to coach at County Upper School during the second lockdown.

“Not only introducing children to golf but witnessing them develop skills for life through the Unleash Your Drive program. Week on week, the children enjoy our great game, but just as importantly the improvements in their concentration, commitment, confidence and overall mental toughness are a delight to observe.

“The skills learnt are transferable to other areas of their lives. It is wonderful to hear the children reflect on how specific routines have helped them manage tough situations thrown at them through the week.

“The program truly gives the children the ability to not only unleash their drive but to unleash their full potential.”

Pete Wortley, owner of Yeast Ltd, said: “It’s a real pleasure to have the opportunity to work hands on with the Golf Foundation, an experienced PGA Golf Professional and County Upper School to adapt the Unleash Your Drive program into a school setting.

“Despite the many years I have had of working and researching how to develop mental toughness in young people, it always delights me when you see the impact of the work we do on the participants.

“The pupils of County Upper who took part in the program were a pleasure to work with and because their engagement will benefit from the resilience, they have developed for many years to come.”

As a reward for all their hard work and progress, the students visited The Suffolk Golf Club at the end of the program, in early December, where they were able to test their skills on a real golf course.

The Suffolk GC offers free membership to all young people under the age of 19 and is a friendly, community club that will help the participants to continue their golf journey.

Even if they do not become golfers, it is hoped that the lessons from the Unleash Your Drive Project will benefit the youngsters away from the golf course.

Thetford Golf Club

Rob Mill’s first event following his year as club captain at Thetford ended in success when his team won the Everyone-a-Winner competition on Saturday, December 5.

Rob partnered Simon Moore, Mark Alford and John Hopkins for a total of 86pts in the best two-from-four Stableford format to lead the way by three points.

As the title of the competition suggests every participant goes home with a prize of a bottle of something to enhance the Christmas drinks cupboard.

There were 29 teams of four in all, the maximum field at this time of year, with the first tee shot hit at sunrise and the last putt dropping just before sunset.

The first round of the Winter League was played on Sunday with Tristan Adams & Chris Oxborrow winning the foursomes competition with 38pts.

They finished one ahead of Matt Wabe & Matt West and two clear of Maurice Anderson & Steve Campbell and Ian Farnham & Dan Traher.

The competition continues for another five events, with two more foursomes and three better-ball rounds. The best two scores in each format count for the final Winter League places.

