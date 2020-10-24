The Suffolk Golf Club held its annual Captain’s Day at the club last Sunday in gloomy autumn weather, but at least the wind was light.

This event is traditionally held the week before the drive-in for the new captains for the year ahead. But this year was very different as there could be no shot-gun start and no big presentation at the end to comply with government Covid restrictions.

Also, men’s captain, Gordon Markham, is carrying on for a second year in office. This generally considered to be good news for the club as he has been hailed as an excellent captain, who has served the club well in an exceedingly difficult year.

Suffolk GC captains Tish Mortlock & Gordan Markham with a cheque for Parkinsons UK of £9,000 received by local branch chairman Maurice RutterPicture: Chris Boughtion (42759150)

Along with Ladies’ captain Tish Mortlock, they have raised an amazing £9,000 for their chosen charity Parkinson’s UK. This was achieved despite the club being closed for over nearly three months due to the Covid lockdown.

Markham said: “I have been blown away by the amount raised for such a worthy cause, Parkinson’s disease, a charity close to the hearts of many of us.

“I would like to say a huge thank you for the support received from all the members at the club in such challenging times.”

Graham Staff (left) & Graham Smith won the Watson Quaich at Bury St Edmunds Golf ClubPicture: Simon Byford (42759159)

A small presentation was held on the first tee box where a cheque for £9,000 was presented to Parkinson’s UK local branch chairman Maurice Rutter. The money is going to be equally split between the local branch and the national charity.

The new ladies’ captain will be Joan Keil who will join Markham on Sunday for the 2020/2021 Captain’s Drive-in.

Sixty members played in the Stableford golf competition that was part of the Captain’s Day and the winner with a superb round of 43 points was Russell Green. The 12-handicapper will play off 10 next time out.

In second place, Rhys Nightingale (2 handicap) carded a net 68 for 42 Stableford points to see his handicap drop to one. Nightingale had a flying start with birdies on the first two holes, with another three birdies to follow and only two bogies. An impressive round of golf in challenging early autumn conditions. Jackie Thomas came third with 39 points from her 16 handicap.

Thomas was also third in the Ladies’ Stableford the previous day. The winner, however, was retiring Ladies’ captain Tish Mortlock with June Smart the runner-up.

On Wednesday, the men played in the penultimate round of the club’s MidweekOrder of Merit league. None of the leaders featured in the top six places, so the challengers for the last week of the league remain unchanged.

Jim Chapman leads the way with 38 points, Joe Symonds lies second with 35 and Chris Tate has 34 in third spot. Ivan Snelling in 4th place can only share the lead if he wins and the others fail to score. Chapman’s form has faded recently, he told me he is not a fan of autumn golf.So, it’s all to play for and any of the leading pack could end up as champion after the final round.

In the competition on the day James Laflin (11hcp) triumphed with 39 points with runner-up Russell Gren scoring 37pts. John Dale took third place with 35.

The ladies at the Suffolk also held their annual Captain’s Day as a farewell to retiring captain Tish Mortlock, last week. The format was Texas Scramble, and the theme was rainbows.

Most of the ladies dressed up in colourful outfits to support the NHS and the winner of the best outfit was Sally Chaplin. The competition winners were Andrea Leigh, Joan Keil, Charmaine Lawledge and Julie Middleton.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

In the club’s Ladies’ Captain & Men’s Vice Captain Playoff, A Cooper & B Theeruth came out on top with 41. D Peake & H Chandler were pushed into second place on count-back, also scoring 41. There were four pairs on 38 points; in count-back order: I and PA Madams, S & A Finch, P Mallinson & J Hogarth, A Ball & L Bezance. Seventeen pairs took part.

The Friday Qualifier incorporating the Milenium Shield saw a big turnout of 74 golfers at Bury. The winner was Roger Nicholson with an impressive score of 70-3=67. Three shots back runner-up Steve Jones scored 82-12=70. Five golfers carded net 71; in Count-back order: Steve McClellan, Nathan McClellen, Graham Smith, Stephen Beahan and Paul Hadley.

Sixty-Three pairs of members contested the Watson Quaich over two days last weekend with Graham Staff & Graham Smith coming out on top with 47 points.Staff had a stellar morning on Sunday recording 2 x twos (9th & 13th) along with a hole-in-one on the 15th, putting him four-under-par gross for the par 3s. Craig Nurse & Marcus Price took second place on count-back from James Eastwood & Richard Peck. Both pairs scored 45 points.

Stowmarket Golf Club

The latest results at Stowmarket received are:

Men’s Saturday 10th Oct Medal:

Div 1 – P Turvey 66, M Turnbull 67, D Voysey 68. Div 2 – D Allen 68, C Attmere 69, P Crascall 71.

Men’s Sunday 11th Oct Medal:

Div 1 – D Ruegg 63, W French 67, B Hammond 67. Div 2 - D Overman 69, R Brittain 69, S Buttle 69.

Men’s Midweek Medal:

Div 1 – B Austin 65, D Walker 67 G Clouting 69. Div 2 - D Bicknell 62, N Holcombe 68, K Stuart 70.

Seniors’ Medal:

Div 1 - R Fitch 63, J Roberts 67, P Fairbrother 69. Div 2 – S Blowers 68, R Francis 73, M fox 74.

Men’s Saturday 17th Oct Stableford:

Div 1 – D Costley 40, B Forgan 40, A Grogan 38. Div 2 – G Jessup 41, M Battey 39, M Taylor 38.

Men’s Sunday 18th Oct Stableford:

Div1 – H Cutting 39, M Eaton 37, D Sheldrake 37. Div 2 – M Anderson 43, L Clouting 39, C Strachan 37.