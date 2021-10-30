Despite golf clubs being closed for four month due to the second Covid lockdown, the men’s (Gordan Markham ) and Ladies’ (Joan Keil) captains at the Suffolk Golf Club still managed to raise more than four thousand pounds for their nominated charities.

Joan presented a cheque at the club last week for £2,150 to Shaun Norris from the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Gordan’s cheque for the same amount went to Suffolk Mind.

Their year in office has now come to an end and on Sunday there was a drive-in in for the new captains for the next 12 months at the Suffolk (Alf Jackson – men’s and Tony Lawes – seniors). Good luck to them both.

Suffolk Wildlife receiving a cheque for £2,150 from the Suffolk GC Ladies section. Picture: Chris Boughton

Let’s hope for all our sakes they have a smoother and uninterrupted ride during their year in office.

The competition that accompanied the drive-in at the Suffolk last Sunday was a teams-of-four Texas Scramble with a shot-gun start, where Len Hopkinson, Steve Cable, Simon Hodson and Dominic Shepherd-Barnes combined to card a winning score of 64-7=57.

In second place with the same score but just missing out on countback were new captain Jackson, teamed up with new seniors’ captain Lawes and club president Peter Plumb and Karen Absolon.

The Suffolk's new captain Alf Jackson with course marshal Brian Wiltorn. Picture: Chris Boughton

Just one shot back in third place were Steve Dimon, Joan Plumb, Perry Garrod and Stephen Brown with 73-15=58.

The day before the captains’ drive-in, the Suffolk held their prestigious Master Medal annual competition (for winners of club competitions held during the previous 12 months) and Hopkinson played well again to win the trophy with a score of 75-5-70. The only competitor on the day to beat his handicap – he included birdies on the 1st, 8th and 15th in his impressive winning score.

Chris Tate, who also played off 5, came second with a nett 73 and also birdied the 15th plus the first hole too.

Three other players also carded nett 73’s and in countback order they were Alf Sandford (13hcp), Dave king (21hcp) and Rhys Nightingale (2hcp).

The weather forecast for the latest Wednesday competition at the Suffolk was atrocious (heavy rain and thunder) and consequently the entry was much lower than usual.

However, the weather stayed dry until the heavy rain arrived later and thankfully for those that did take part, after they had all completed their rounds.

Simon Bilton took top spot with a score of 38 Stableford points from his handicap of 18.

James Laflin (13hcp) was runner-up with a score of 37 points with Tony Hurst taking third spot with 33 points.

Suffolk PGA

Sam Forgan continued his impressive late-season run of results in Suffolk PGA events with another win last week, this time in the Assistants Championship for 2021 at Hintlesham Hall.

Sam, who spent most of his amateur playing days as a member at Stowmarket Golf Club, is currently a PGA assistant at Felixstowe Ferry.

His stunning two-round score of 67-64=132 was 12 under the par for the course and a huge nine shots better than runner-up Calvin Sherwood.

Sarah Attwood, an assistant PGA Pro at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, finished in third place with a score of 71-72=143.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Tony Garnett Cup (Amateurs) was 16-year-old Tyler Weaver, who equalled Sam’s 36-hole total of 132 (-12).

Tyler is having a good autumn having made an impressive England Under-16’s debut in September, which resulted in him being selected again for the latest England Under-16’s match against Wales.

Tyler is a member at both Bury St Edmunds Golf Club and Newmarket Golf Club and is coached by Lawrence Dodd at Culford Golf Academy.

