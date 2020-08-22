Stowmarket Golf Club’s captains finished their year in office for 2019/20 back at the end of March but the coronavirus lockdown delayed the presentation ceremony for their charity until last Thursday.

Captain Martin Anderson, senior captain Ian Hay and Joan Hunter the ladies’ captain jointly raised a splendid total of £10,000 from events held during their year.

The nominated charity was the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, My Wish (specifically their Forget-Me-Not Dementia appeal).

Stowmarket GC present MY Wish NHS Trust with a cheque for £10,0000. Picture: Chris Boughton (40754773)

Their fundraising manager, Sally Daniels, said; “We are really grateful to Stowmarket Golf Club, led by their captains, for all their fundraising and for raising such an amazing amount.”

Maggie Woodhouse from the Trust’s Dementia service also attended the presentation.

Club captain Anderson added: “Many thanks to the members and sponsors for their generosity and support throughout the year.”

Meanwhile, in the latest Saturday Stableford competition at the club, J O’Dohety returned an impressive score of 43 points to pip B Graham on countback in Division 1.

Forty-three points was also needed for Division 2 winner S Taylor, who just eclipsed second placed C Aldous by one point.

The following day in the Sunday Stableford the leading scores were lower with 39 points enough for D Watling to top Division 1 on countback from runner-up J Last.

In Division 2, L Leggett was top dog with 40 points followed by R Terry 39.

Overall, the weekend scores were good and the course played well despite the 30C plus temperatures.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The main event at the Suffolk GC last week was the Men’s Scratch Cup, held on Sunday with the competitors very aware of the predicted storms.

In the end there was a heavy storm with torrential rain for more than an hour, but it thankfully arrived after the rounds had finished.

Nevertheless, Lenny Hopkinson stormed to an impressive nett 71, carding an eagle on the par 5 fourth hole, a birdie on the 15th, two bogeys and rest all pars.

Gary Last was a close runner-up but lost out on countback. Lenny will play off 2 handicap next time out and Gary is down to 4.

Danny Hawkins also had a good day finishing third and winning the Qualifier with 73-9=64. His handicap has now dropped to 7.

Saturday’s medal at the club was won by Stephen Searle with nett 68 off his 18 handicap. The runner-up was Paul Dufosee with nett 70.

Raymond Burns topped the board on Wednesday with 41 points in the mid-week Stableford followed by three golfers all with 39 points. In countback order: Steve Ainsworth, Joe Symonds and Lee Reynolds.

There was also a good score in the Ladies Stableford at the Suffolk on Saturday. Sheila Burns was five points better than second place with here return of 42 points. Andrea Leigh came second and Joan Plumb took third spot.

Thetford Golf Club

Robert Bentley came out on top of a three-way tie to win the August Seniors Stableford at Thetford, which was the rearranged SSAFA Charity event.

There was a bumper field of 86 to raise funds for the Forces Charity, as well as competing on another sweltering day on Monday. A total of around £200 was raised.

Bentley took the win on countback thanks to a sparkling back nine of gross 40, just three over par, which was worth 22pts off his handicap of 14.

Second place went to Phil Halford (15hcp), who dropped four strokes on the back nine for 21pts.

Barry Brackenborough (11hcp) had a fine round which included 11 pars and birdies at the 13th and 17th, but his fireworks had come on the front nine when he collected 23pts and only dropped one stroke. His back nine of 18 left him in third place on countback.

The Breckland Cups are at stake for a Guildford Greensomes competition and Sunday’s winners were Paul Pearce and Mark Henfield with an impressive 45pts.

They played the front nine in 31 with birdies at the 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 9th. They then added a back nine of 38 with their only dropped shot of the day at the 15th.

Three pairs came in with 42pts with Steve Burridge and Jack Chi Wai Chiu taking second place on countback from David Robinson and Carl Williams and Alan Hodgkinson and Ben Last.

The August Midweek medal was won by Steve Campbell (12hcp) with a nett 67. Ian Gosling was runner-up with nett 68.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Bury GC restarted their popular Friday freeplay qualifiers last week with the recent heatwave having eased and in much more golf-friendly weather conditions.

Young Alfie Ferrari showed his potential with a stunning 46 points win, way ahead of seasoned campaigner Steve Lankester, who returned 37 points, just pushing Jamie Cooper into third place on countback.

