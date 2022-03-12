Thetford Golf Club held the presentation ceremony for their 2021 captains’ charity recently.

A cheque for £13,1000 from the club was received by Andrea Chupacova on behalf of Maggie’s cancer charity based in Cambridge.

Andrea said after the presentation: “Thank you so much to Jim Neal (Senior captain 2021), Sue Pitcher (Ladies captain 2021) and Jon Congdon (Club captain 2021) and the members of the club for raising £13,100 for our centre at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Last year's captains at Thetford Golf Club present a cheque to Andrea Chupacova. Picture: Sue Pitcher

“The money raised will help people with cancer, their family and friends in East Anglia to cope with the cancer diagnosis.

“Our cancer support specialists are on hand every day to offer visitors a warm welcome to put them at ease from the moment they walk through our door.

“They spend time with each person, whether they have cancer or it is affecting a loved one, to unpick the personal stresses and challenges faced, and identify ways of helping each individual enabling them to better manage the stress of a cancer diagnosis; become active participants in decisions regarding their medical treatment; live with the consequences of having had cancer; and not to lose the joy of living through the fear of dying.

Colin Gray and Nick Bonney won the Winter Goblets competition at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club. Picture: Chris Boughton

“Thanks to our supporters like the Thetford Golf Club, we keep our doors open for all who need it.”

Thetford also announced last week the appointment of Paul Hubner as their new manager at the club.

Paul has been working as the manager at Douglas Park and moved down from Scotland over the weekend with his young family to take up his new role.

Paul takes over from Malcolm Grubb who retired at the end of September.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Colin Gray and Nick Bonney are the 2021/2022 Winter Goblet champions at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club after finishing third in the fourth and final round recently (Foursomes - best three from four rounds to count).

Their three-round total of 114 was three points better than runners-up P Sandry and A Chivers with P Glasswell and C Wyatt taking third spot on countback from R and T Alderman.

A Nice and A Thurlbourn were the fourth round winners with 39 points just pipping H Turner and R Alderman on countback.

The Suffolk Golf Club

On Monday the Suffolk Golf Club seniors section held a Greensomes competition in the unexpected sunshine but they still had a stiff chilly breeze to contend with.

Greensomes is a notoriously challenging format even in ideal golfing weather so the winning score of 49 points from the pairing off Tony Lawes and Alan Horne was particularly impressive.

A long way behind in second place were Doug Coe and Ian Jonsson on 40, who just pushed Ray Keil and Maurice Rose into third on countback.

Brian Hay also had a convincing win last Wednesday in the club’s Mid-week Stableford.

Brian’s 39 points was five better than runner-up Ivan Snelling. Mark Rothon continued his recent good form finishing in third spot.

Club captain at The Suffolk, Alf Jackson, held a Foursomes social competition on Sunday, March 6 and Jim Chapman and Alf Sanderson made the best of a lovely sunny morning to top score with 41 points.

James Laflin and David Wilbraham were the runners-up on 40 with Ed Moore and Steven Dimon coming third on 39.