There was another victory for Jim Chapman at the Suffolk Golf Club in their mid-week Stableford competition on Wednesday, September 15.

He played superb golf to win with 45 points from his 8 handicap which was seven points better than runner-up Bob Honeywood with 38.

Chapman’s round featured four birdies on the front nine (2nd, 5th, 6th and 8th holes) and none were on the par fives. His score was just one over gross.

Jim Chapman at The Suffolk. Picture: Chris Boughton

When golf clubs re-opened after the second Covid lockdown ended earlier this year, Chapman’s handicap was 11 and now after his latest win he will play off 6 next time out. A remarkable and unusual achievement for a golfer well into his 60s who has played off between 10 and 13 for many years.

Ivan Snelling, Chapman’s regular pairs partner, finished third off his 13 handicap with 37 points. James Edgar (14 hcp) took fourth spot with 35.

Peter Plumb hosted his annual Presidents Trophy at the Suffolk GC on September 19 in ideal golfing weather, which resulted in some impressive leading scores in the Stableford format.

Pros Adam Trett and Steve Hall with the Suffolk GC's president Peter Plumb. Picture: Chris Boughton

The Hawkins family took the top two places with Paul the winner on 45 points from his handicap 19 and Billy in second place with 40 points. Eighteen handicapper Des O’Keefe finished in third place on count-back, also with 40.

There were two golfers in 4th position both with returns of 39: in count-back order: Dominic Shepherd-Barnes and James Edgar.

Another member of the Hawkins family, Danny, recorded the best gross score with Rhys Nightgale the runner-up.

Plumb said at the presentation: “A big thank you to all who played in the Presidents Trophy this year and entered into the spirit of contributing to the Captain’s charity (MIND) on this one off occasion. as a result of your participation we gave £410 to club captain Gordan Markham.”

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket Golf Club also recently held their annual President’s Cup weekend. The format was pairs with Dan Jewers and Jackie Presland coming out on top with a good score of 45 points. Jonathan and Jude Brown were runners-up with 42 and Tom Darling and Ali Furlong coming third.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s excellent run in the Stenson Shield came to an end in the semi-finals last Saturday when they lost to Felixstowe by 8.5 to 3.5.

The Stenson is the Suffolk County Golf Union’s premier team knockout event and is played off scratch.

In the other semi, Aldeburgh beat Woodbridge by 7 to 5. Felixstowe and Aldeburgh will therefore meet in the final tomorrow at Halesworth GC with tee off at 9.30am. Bury last won the shield in 2018.

