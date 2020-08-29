There were a brace of Chapmans (unrelated) at the top of the leaderboard in the men’s Midweek Stableford at the Suffolk Golf Club last Wednesday, with both scoring 38 points.

Jim, 11-handicap, just squeezed out Graham, 23-handicap, on countback with Scott Rutterford, also 38 points, finishing in 3rd place.

Despite starting with a double bogey seven on the par five 1st hole, Jim settled down to record a steady round including birdies on two of the par threes. Graham also included a birdie on the par three 12th hole and received a one shot handicap cut for next time out.

Jim Chapman, Midweek winner, putting on the 1st green at the Suffolk GCPicture: Chris Boughton (41150750)

Scott Rudderford, 8-handicap, was flying after seven holes at one-under-gross but then the wheels came off with a triple bogey seven on the 8th hole, but he still finished two shots better than his 8-handicap in third place.

In the men’s Midweek Order of Merit, Chris Tate still leads the league table with 20 points after four rounds. Ivan Snelling and Alf Sandford are joint 2nd, both with 14pts.

In the Ladies’ Stableford, on the same day, at the club, Frances McGrath led the way with 37 points, two better than runner-up Jacky Thomas. Karen Absolon took third spot on countback.

Midweek runner-up at the Suffolk Graham ChapmanPicture: Chris Boughton (41150754)

In the Ladies’ Midweek Order of Merit Andrea Leigh is way out ahead with 55pts, after seven rounds, followed by Joan Plumb on 29 and Tish Mortlock on 24.

The Seniors at the Suffolk competed for the Messenger Trophy – named after Eddy Shah’s group that owned the Suffolk Golf and Country Club, along with the Essex and the Norfolk clubs – on Thursday last week.

The format was Aggregate Pairs Stableford played in ideal golfing weather. Consequently, the scoring was good with Stephen Brooks and Brain Wilson teaming up for a combined score of 73 points to come out on top, despite recording one no-score on the 1st hole.

The pairing of Bob Hope and Michael Christopher were runners-up with 70 points, pushing Anthony Lawes and John Russell Falkingham into third on countback. Maurice Rose and David Frost finished one point back in 4th.

Stowmarket Golf Club where competition are in full swing againPicture: Chris Boughton (41150762)

On Sunday, the Suffolk held its annual Memorial Trophy in fine weather with the forecasted heavy rain, thankfully, waiting until the golfers had all left the course to make an appearance. This is a social competition organised by the club’s captains, Gordan Markham and Trish Mortlock.

Brian Hay continued his recent good form with a stunning 45 points from his 18-handicap to win this Stableford, singles, non-qualifier.

Peter Thomas returned 42 points for second place followed by three golfers on 40pts; in countback order Christopher Smith (12hcp), Simon Hodson (11hcp) & Glen Barker (11hcp).June Stocker won the prize for highest placed (6th overall) lady golfer with 39pts and Andrea Leigh and Graham Chapman won vouchers in the Two’s Club.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Competitions are in full flow again, after the Covid-19 close-down, at Stowmarket GC with four in the space of seven days in mid-August.

In the Men’s midweek Stableford on the 12th, three golfers finished with 41 points apiece at the top of Division One, in countback order: S Martin, A O’Doherty and M Wilder.

In Division Two the scores were even better with L Gregory returning 47pts, followed by A Clark on 43 and C Joseph with 42.

Three days later, the men held their Saturday Medal with P Colman scoring a superb nett 63 for top spot in Division One. M Jones just beat A Grogan on countback with both returning net 65.

Another score of nett 63 topped Division 2 (M Batty) with second (P Crascall) and third (R Burch) decided on countback with both scoring nett 67.

There was also a Men’s Medal on Sunday 16 with two golfers returning impressive scores of nett 64 with P Thorndyke pipping K Issitt on countback in Division 1. M Williams came third with nett 67.In Division Two there were three golfers who finished on nett 66; in countback order: R Burch, N Carrick and J Southgate.

In the Seniors’ Medal at Stow on the 18th Andrew Lillstone won Division One, going out in 43 and coming back in 40, with two birdies and four pars, beating Paul Freeman in a card play-off. Mike Rawlings came third.

Stuart Harland won Division Two, going out in 42 and coming back in 43 with one birdie and seven pars, beating Bernard Steward by six shots. Richard Dewer was one shot further back in third place.