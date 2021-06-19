The impact of the arrival of the Covid-19 virus resulted in all the Suffolk Ladies County Golf Association team competitions being cancelled for 2020 but it looks promising for 2021, with the first rounds now under way. Our local clubs have been in action with some pleasing results so far.

The Stowmarket Ladies’ Weston team, captained by Fiona Ferrie, had a fantastic start with a 5-0 home victory against Halesworth in the Weston. The victorious team were Fiona, Sam Annis, Lizzie Laflin, Jane Darling and Sophie Kubizek plus reserves Vonnie Hollis and Kim Davis (see picture).

At Bury St Edmunds Golf Club there were wins for the ladies’ Haskell (Alice Barlow and Abbie Symonds), Jubilee (Bury beat Bungay on the first extra hole) and Weston (Alice Barlow, Georgia Parker, Mariette Robbertse, Liz Bezance & Julie Byford) teams.

Stowmarket Golf Club's Ladies' Weston team who got off to a great start to their 2021 campaign. Picture: Stowmarket GC

But Bury’s Stearn team were surprise losers against The Suffolk GC. The 36 holes of Foursomes (three pairs in the morning and three in the afternoon) resulted in a 3 ½ - 2 ½ win for the Suffolk. The winning team were: Tisha Mortlock (Captain), Angie Lewis, Andrea Leigh, Avril Chapman, June Smart and Emilie Thomas. The Suffolk will now face another tough competition against Woodbridge in round 2 on July 6.

The Suffolk Golf Union men’s Hambro competition for 2021 is also under way with Stowmarket recording a 5-0 win over Gorleston. But they will face a much tougher challenge from Newton Green in round 2.

Bury St Edmunds and the Suffolk both had round 1 byes and will face Rookery Park and Bungay respectively in round 2 on Sunday.

Flempton suffered a heavy round 1 defeat at Rookery Park, by a 17-0 scoreline.

In a change from the usual Hambro format rounds 1 and 2 are being played on a Foursomes basis but over 18 holes only, commencing at 1pm.

The same format changes also apply to the Tolly competition where Bury, The Suffolk and Stow all had byes in round 1. They will play Rushmere, Newton Green and Felixstowe respectively in round 2, also on Sunday. Flempton were beaten in round 1 by Seckford 6-0.

The last of the first round Suffolk Golf Union team knockout matches, the Stenson Shield, was contested last weekend. Played off scratch, this is the premier Suffolk County team competition. This year the matches were restricted to 18 holes of singles match-play with Bury St Edmunds GC comfortable 8-0 winners over Newton Green. However, Stowmarket were beaten by Ipswich on the second extra hole. Flempton and the Suffolk both had first round byes.

In the second round on August 7, Flempton host Southwold, Bury entertain Hintlesham at home and The Suffolk travel to Rushmere.

Thetford Golf Club

The Centenary Trophy has been held since 2012 to celebrate 100 years of golf at Thetford. This year’s winner is Matt Wabe, thanks mainly to a remarkable return on the par-5s.

Six-handicap Matt eagled the sixth and had birdies at the 10th,13th and 17th to pick up five strokes against par. He handed in a card of 73 for a winning nett 67 and finished two ahead of Ian Brown, playing off 14, on count-back from 13-handicap Martin Jackson. The highlight of Ian’s round was a birdie at the 15th while Martin had a fine first nine, dropping only three strokes.

The competition included the qualifying round for the PGA National ProAm regional final, which will be held at Thetford on June 30. Matt is not available so Ian will partner club professional Stuart Smith.

Leading scores: 67 Matt Wabe (6); 69 Ian Brown (14) on countback from Martin Jackson (13); 71 Chris Foulds (20), Malcolm Fleet (20), Mark Henfield (5), James Tebbit (19), Shaun Langham (7) and Paul Bartlett (6).

The Ladies’ Centenary Trophy winner was Carolyn Beaumont with 72, two ahead of Jane Herrington and Laura Todd.

Leading scores: 72 Carolyn Beaumont (18); 74 Jane Herrington (15) on count-back from Laura Todd (8); 75 Barbara Bailey (31) and Justine Twogood (26); 77 Sue Pitcher (14) and Hettie Conway (13).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news