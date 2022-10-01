A very successful 2022 season for the Bury St Edmunds (BSE) GC Ladies’ section was completed with a convincing win in the coveted Suffolk County Ladies Weston Trophy. The Trophy consists of five singles matches played off scratch.

The BSE Weston ladies have had a good season with five wins out of six and a convincing 26 points to secure the top of the table spot.

In previous years this would have been enough to secure the trophy. However, this year a play-off final, versus Ipswich Golf Club at Bungay GC, was introduced to determine the outright winner.

Bury St Edmunds GC Weston Trophy winners 2022 (from left): Julie Byford, Abbie Symonds, Alice Barlow, Hannah Clark, Marette Robbertse, Jasmine Points, Georgia Parker Picture: Carmel Plant

On the day the BSE Ladies started strong with convincing wins by Abbie Symonds and Alice Barlow in the first two matches.

However, the remaining three matches were all close entering the final third of the rounds.

Georgia Parker came from behind to be all square after 18 holes, but a win was needed to secure the trophy.

Bury St Edmunds Ladies County Division 1 winners 2022 (from left): Mariette Robberts, Liz Bezanc and Alice Barlow Picture: Carmel Plant

At the rear of the field, Mariette Robbertse was battling in her match against a strong comeback from her opposing player.

However, the turning point was when 14-year-old Jasmine Points went 1 up with three holes to play.

Jasmine had fought hard to maintain the lead, and her 1 up win on the 18th secured the three-match win that was needed to secure the trophy for the BSE Ladies.

Team captain Hannah Clark said: “It was so close on the day with the result could have easily gone against us.

Thetford GC's Myhill Trophy winners Picture: Gill Welham

“However, the players dug deep and did what needed to secure the win.

“I am so happy for them – after a strong league performance, a win in the play-off final was thoroughly deserved.”

There was also success for Bury St Edmunds Ladies in the Suffolk Ladies County Golf Association Division Meetings Interclub Challenge Shield.

The Suffolk PACT team Chris Tate, Simon Hodson and Ian Mortlock Picture: Chris Boughton

There was an excellent turnout for the Division 1 competition played at Newton Green by Bury St Edmunds Ladies with nine players entered out of a field of 28 from across the county.

Mariette Robbertse won the Best Nett with a score of 69 while Abbie Symonds (Ipswich) won the Best Gross score with 69 from Alice Barlow on 71. And Alice, Mariette and Liz Bezance won the team prize and the shield with a gross of 228.

The Suffolk GC PACT team of Rob Shaw, Jim Chapman & Rhys Nightingale Picture: Chris Boughton

BSE Ladies’ club captain, Carmel Plant, congratulated the Weston squad and the successful club golfers at the Division 1 meeting.

Thetford Golf Club

Thetford won the men’s Norfolk Golf Union Myhill team knockout competition at Wensum Valley GC on September 18.

They beat Sprowton 13up across the day in a competitive but friendly final.

Led by team captain Kevin Cooke, this is only the second time that Thetford have won the county’s blue riband inter-club event with the previous victory being over 40 years ago in 1981.

Thetford Golf Club president Gill Welham said: “Congratulations to the team on the day and also not forgetting the whole squad who, by getting us to the final match, are every bit a part of this victory. The whole club is very proud of the team.”

The Suffolk Golf Club

Six members of the Suffolk Golf Club formed the Prostate Awareness Charity Team (PACT) to raise awareness and funds for the Prostate Cancer UK Charity.

On Sunday, September 18 Chris Tate (captain), Simon Hodson, Ian Mortlock, Jim Chapman, Rhys Nightingale and Rob Shaw completed four rounds of golf, playing in two three balls, in just 12 hours on one day playing at the Suffolk GC course. They raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

Chris said: “It is an alarming statistic that one in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and it kills one man every 45 minutes, although if it is caught early enough it can be treated.”

Donations can still be made via the JustGiving website using the search: ‘Christopher Tate is fund raising for PROSTATE CANCER UK’.

On the day Chris also thanked Lindsay in the café, Bob, Alf, Anne and Tish for keeping the team fed and watered during the day.