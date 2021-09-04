The third annual event to raise funds for the Ron Ames Memorial Sports Fund (RAMSF) was held at Stowmarket Golf Centre recently, and the standard of golf was high.

The third-placed team (representing Newmarket) finished the 18 holes at just three over par.

Second were a team comprising of Stowmarket and Diss Golf Club’s members who finished level par, while the eventual winners (a team from the Suffolk GC and Stowmarket Golf Centre) completed the 18 holes in an impressive three under par. The format was Texas Scramble.

Mervyn Evans and Duncan Burl. Picture: Mervyn Evans

RAMSF trustee Mervyn Evans said: “After the golf the players retired to the Shepherd and Dog pub in Onehouse where they received a very warm welcome and a lovely meal.

“The trustees of the fund would like to extend their thanks to both Duncan Burl (owner of the Stowmarket Golf Centre) and Jenny and Emma at the Shepherd and Dog for all their continued support for this wonderful charity.”

Mervyn added: “This event is becoming so much more than a nice round of golf and a meal.

Jim Chapman at The Suffolk. Picture: Chris Boughton

“Many of the teams have returned for a second or third appearance and there is a solid relationship building between teams and competitors – something that Ron Ames himself would have been proud of.”

Ron was a popular local sportsman, and this registered charity was set up to keep his name alive and to give financial help to young sports people in Stowmarket. The golf event raised £300.

The charity has made four recent awards and three of these went to young tennis players to help with their coaching and travelling costs and the third went to Stow Falcons FC Under-8s to buy a much-needed pair of goals.

If you would like to find out more about the RAMSF contact the secretary mervyn72@hotmail.com

June Stocker was a winner at The Suffolk. Picture: Chris Boughton

Lark Valley Golf Society

The Lark Valley Golf Society held their third match of the season on the Lakes Course at Gosfield Lakes GC recently and enjoyed a good day despite the constant heavy drizzle.

Bob Hope won the Challenge Shield and Angie Lewis was the winner of the Ladies’ division.

The Societies’ penultimate match is scheduled for Friday, September 17 at Fynn Valley GC.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Jim Chapman and Alf Jackson are the in-form golfers at the Suffolk Golf Club currently.

Alf Jackson at The Suffolk. Picture: Chris Boughton

Chapman has recorded a string of good scores with the highlight being his gross 76 nett 66 (10hcp) in the latest mid-week Medal at the club.

The purple patch in his round saw him score birdies at the 11,13 and 14th holes, plus a par at the 12th making him three under gross for this four-hole stretch. His handicap is now down to 9.

Jackson’s handicap had risen from 8 to 13 over an 18-month period following a major operation but he is finding his game again and after a string of good results his handicap is down to 11.

The highlight of his recent fine run was his first place in last Saturday’s Stableford with 39 points just beating Chris Tate (5hcp) and Peter Plumb (22hcp) on count-back.

He also took second place in the challenging three clubs and a putter competition with 40 points which was won by Paul Dufosee with 41 points.

Jackson has carded three 40-point Stableford scores in the past two weeks, so it looks like he is heading for a single figure handicap again very soon.

In the Sunday Men’s Stableford, Stephen Haygreen led the way with 44 points followed by Clayton Dyer with 42.

June Stocker took top spot in the latest Ladies’ Stableford at the Suffolk with 37 points from her 27 handicap just pipping Andrea Leigh (11hcp) by one point.

There was a big turnout for the latest Seniors’ Thursday event at the Suffolk which was a teams of four waltz format

The winning team comprised of Anthony Lawes, John Barnes, Tony Botterill and Roy Bance with 97 points.

In second place, on count-back, was the combination of Peter Sharpe, Rob Kennedy, Bernie Nunn and Maurice Rose.

