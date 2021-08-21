The East Region of the Junior County Match Days event was held at Bedfordshire Golf Club over three days last week and there was plenty of local involvement.

The organiser of the Suffolk County Junior squad was Bury St Edmunds Golf Club member, and their club ladies’ champion, Alice Barlow.

Also, the squad of eight included three local junior golfers; Rio Everitt, whose home club is The Suffolk GC, and Georgia Parker and Sophie Kubitzek, who both are members at Bury GC.

Suffolk County Ladies junior eastern region match days squad.

The full squad of eight golfers selected to represent the county of Suffolk were: Melissa Coffey, Sophie Kubitzek, Georgia Parker, Rio Everitt, Juliette Coffey, Natasha Gregory, Laura Eaden and Chloe Dixon (captain).

Apart from Suffolk, the other counties taking part were Norfolk, Essex, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire. and a combined team from Cambs & Hunts.

Rain was forecasted for the first day but Barlow reported: “The rain held off for most of the day. Suffolk had a tough first encounter with a strong Essex team but they played with great spirit and the match was down to the wire until Sophie Kubitzek won her point on the 17th hole to take Suffolk over the winning line with a team score of 3.5 to 2.5.”

Rio Everitt won by the biggest margin for Suffolk with an impressive 5 & 4 result.

There were mixed fortunes for the Suffolk County girls on day two.

A huge 7 & 5 win for Kubitzek helped the team to an impressive 4 & 2 win over Bedfordshire.

Unfortunately, the Suffolk juniors suffered their first team loss in their afternoon game against local rivals Norfolk, going down by 3.5 to 2.5.

The morning of the third day saw the Suffolk team facing the reigning champs and hot favourites to retain their title, Hertfordshire.

Barlow said: “The girls played with great spirit again and kept fighting against very tough opposition, mostly needing birdies to win holes.”

However, Hertfordshire were far too strong for Suffolk, running out 6 to 0 winners (Hertfordshire finished up winning all their five matches and none of the matches were close).

In their final match on the afternoon of the third day the Suffolk County team bounced back with a fine 4 & 2 win over Cambs & Hunts.

Barlow summed up the Suffolk County junior team’s performance over the three match days: “The girls played fantastic golf up against some tough opponents and it was great to come tied second overall.”

“Congratulations to Hertfordshire on retaining their title, Bedfordshire County ladies’ golf for running a fantastic event and Bedfordshire GC for hosting.

“Thank you to all spectators who gave up their time to come and support Suffolk and a big thank you to parents for their continued support and encouragement to their girls.

“The future looks bright, I wish you all the best.”

She added: “This is my last junior county match days event as an organiser for Suffolk as I am leaving at the end of August to chase my professional golfer dream.”

For a more detailed account of the Suffolk team performance, visit their website at www.suffolkladiesgolf.org.uk

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

There was a big turnout of 137 members for the Men’s Medal and the Ladies’ and Junior’s Stablefords at BSE Golf Club last Saturday in support of the captains’ weekend.

In Division 1 of the Men’s competition Ben Aves scored a very impressive gross 69, but as he gives one shot back to the course (playing off plus 1), his nett score of 70 was only good enough for second spot.

However, Aves, who recorded four birdies (1st, 11th, 15th, 17th) in his round, is currently playing some really superb golf.

The winner was Steven Bradford, who navigated the course in eight shots better than his handicap and was the runaway winner with 79-15=64.

Josh Harpur had the best score in Division 2 (83-16=67), closely followed by David Nicholson (88-20=68).

The leading points score in the Ladies’ Stableford was 39 which was carded by three players. Jo Beresford won the day on countback from Anne Marie-Regnery and Heather Chandler.

Jasmine Points led the way in the Junior’s event with 40 Stableford points.

