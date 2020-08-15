In a recent press release the Golf Foundation reported that more young people are signing up as junior golf club members and staying at clubs, under the national charity’s HSBC sponsored Golf Roots programme.

The full details have just been published in the Golf Foundation Impact Report for 2019/20. The report identified not only an 11 per cent increase in junior membership in the network of 427 HSBC golf roots centres but also a 35 per cent increase in membership at GolfSixes league playing clubs.

Our local clubs’ involvement with GolfSixes started in 2017 with the Suffolk GC winning the county’s pilot league. Bury St. Edmunds GC have won the league too. Stowmarket GC took part for the first-time last year and would have joined Bury and the Suffolk again this year if the coronavirus had not caused its cancellation.

West Suffolk GolfSixes Champions for 2018, Bury St Edmunds Golf ClubPicture: Golf Foundation (40196058)

Golf Foundation CEO, Brendon Pyle, said: “We feel the GolfSixes League has been a particularly exciting success story for so many families, some brand new to golf, and we are looking forward to building this project with The R&A and the Home Nations in 2021.”

The Suffolk GC director of golf, Steve Hall, who has been closely involved with the GolfSixes programme since the outset in 2017, said: “This initiative has been a huge success for local clubs and very quickly.

“There were just five clubs in the 2017 pilot year in Suffolk and last year there were three area leagues and 12 clubs involved across the county.

Director of golf at The Suffolk, Steve Hall, with Golf Foundation CEO Brendan Pille (2019)Picture: Chris Boughton (40196052)

“We are eagerly looking forward to the leagues restarting in 2021.”

The Golf Foundation are, however, about to release information to registered clubs on a new ‘Intra-Club’ (internal within one club) competition for those juniors who would have played in this year’s GolfSixes series. More information to follow.

Ron Ames Golf Open (Stowmarket Golf Centre)

The second golf event to raise funds for Ron Ames Memorial Sports fund was held at Stowmarket Golf Centre recently.

Ron Ames Golf Open Longest Putt winner George CooperPicture: Steve Cooper (40196054)

Eight teams (numbers were restricted due to Covid-19) entered and organiser Merv Evans reported that the competition was ‘fierce’.

The format was Texas Scramble and six of the eight teams came in below par. Third place was shared by three teams, with Jocks and Crocks, Team Tomba la Bomba and White birdiesall shooting 56 (two below par), 2nd place went to the second Tomba la Bomba team on 55 while the £60 cash prize was won by the dig, set, put team on an impressive 5 under par, 53.

Evans said: “It is becoming a habit, as for the second year running, the winning team generously declined the prize money, leaving it in the Ron Ames Memorial Sports Fund which was set up over a year ago with a two-fold manifesto; firstly to keep Ron’s name alive and secondly to reflect his work with the sporting youth of Stowmarket by awarding grants to sporting youngsters to help them achieve their potential.

The cooper family, (Teddy, Steve, Harvey & George) at Ron Ames Golf OpenPicture: Steve Cooper (40196056)

“The event was a well-run competition and all participants enjoyed the golf – but the day was about more than that, camaraderie, meeting old friends, generous donations and remembering Ron. All played a major part.

“The spirit of generosity was shown by two local businesses without whose support the event could not have taken place.”

He added: “The Fund’s trustees would like to extend a warm and sincere thank you to Duncan Burl at Stowmarket Golf Centre for his continued support of the event and to Jenny and Emma of the ‘Shepherd and Dog’ pub in Onehouse.

“Not only did they host the after-golf meal but also made a generous donation to the fund. Very many thanks to these two great local businesses.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Ron Ames Memorial Sports Fund, either with regard to more information or an enquiry about how an application is made for a bursary, can contact the secretary mervyn72@hotmail.com. The day raised £666 for the fund.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The Seniors section at the Suffolk held their first competition since the middle of March on Thursday last week with a friendly Greensomes.

It was held in a pairs format with both players teeing off on every hole but then selecting their favoured tee shot and playing alternate shots for the remainder of the hole.

The weather was not too bad, warm but cloudy with a gentle breeze and there were some very impressive scores.

Three pairs recorded scores of 42 points but Ray Keil and Paul Anderson combined well to win the competition on count-back. Stephen Christopher and Tony Bottrell were runner up and Brian Newall and David Trett finished in third place.

After two rounds of the latest Midweek Order of Merit league at the Suffolk, Chris Tate leads the way with 12 points. Ben Mason and Alf Sandford are close behind in joint second place on 10 points.

Mason won the first round with a Medal score of 83-16=67 with Tate in second spot after scoring 75-5=70.

Sanford returned an impressive Stableford score of 42 points to win round 2 followed by James Laflin in second spot.