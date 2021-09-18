Conditions were ideal for The Suffolk Golf Club’s annual Captains’ Charity Day last Sunday, with only a light breeze, sunshine and no rain.

There are two nominated charities for the current Suffolk GC captains’ year, with Men’s captain, Gordan Markham, raising funds for Suffolk Mind and Ladies’ captain, Joan Keil, favouring the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

A 9.30am shotgun start saw 20 teams of four teeing off in support of the captains and their nominated charities.

Suffolk GC captains Gordan Marham and Joan Keil. Picture: Chris Boughton

The competition format was teams of four, best two Stableford scores and there were some impressive returns.

The winning team (Martin Main, Clayton Dyer, Luke Hayden and Alex Storey) carded 98 points, one point ahead of runners-up Simon Bilton, Tony Hurst, Carl Follen and Duane Towns with 97.

Also, with 97 points but third on countback, were Martin Greenfield, Darryl Cooper, Sam Scott and Glenn Barker.

The Suffolk GC Charity Day runners-up: Simon Bilton, Carl Follen, Tony Hurst and Duane Towns. Picture: Chris Boughton

The event raised more than £2,400 for the two charities.

PGA Eastern Region Championship

Culford School’s head of golf Lawrence Dodd continued his solid season with a third-placed finish in the PGA East Region Championship at Bishop’s Stortford.

The result meant that Dodd ended up as runner-up in the region’s three-tournament 2021 Order of Merit series.

The Suffolk GC Charity Day event: Rob Shaw, Chris Tate, Trevor Durrant and Richard Tungate

He fired an opening 72 and then a superb second-round 65 to sign for an overall five-under-par total – two back from the winner David Salisbury.

Dodd also came tied-third and tied-ninth in the summer’s two other Order of Merit events at Three Rivers and Ingrebourne Links respectively.

Dodd said: “I was really pleased with how I dug in and ground out good results in all three Order of Merit events. I didn’t feel like I had my best game at any – my rounds were very up and down – so a second-place finish is awesome.”

He added: “Although I haven’t played a lot of golf over the past 10 years I think my early playing experience helped me stay patient and kept going.”

Lawrence Dodd, Picture: Tony Rushmere

Dodd made an eagle and four birdies on the second day at Bishop’s Stortford and kept his card bogey-free with a superb up-and-down for par at the closing hole.

But he wasn’t quite able to match playing partner Salisbury, who carded an eight-under round of 63.

Essex golfer Mark Talbott finished second at six-under-par – and secured the overall Order of Merit crown for the second successive season.

Talbott, Dodd and Salisbury will now have the chance to play in the PGA Play-Offs, which brings together the top players from all the PGA’s seven regions

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club are through to the semi-finals of the Stenson Shield where they will play Felixstowe Ferry GC at Aldeburgh.

The other semi will be held at Rookery Park GC between Woodbridge and Aldeburgh. Both matches are scheduled for Saturday, September 25.

To reach the semis Bury had a commanding quarter-final win at home over Diss Golf Club by 9-3.

The Bury St Edmunds Golf Club Stenson team is captained by Steve Lankester this year and the team was: Lankester, Sam Renville, Ben Coleman, Teddy Hall, Max Weaver, Dan Smailes, Tyler Weaver, James Scott and Jason Sewell. The reserve was former team captain Phil Smailes.

The Stenson Shield is competed for by clubs affiliated to the Suffolk Golf Union and is a scratch competition.

The format is eight golfers per team playing 18 holes of foursomes in the morning and 18 holes of singles after lunch.

It is the Suffolk County Golf Union’s most prestigious team competition event. Bury last won this shield in 2018.

Phil’s son Dan Smailes did not play in the morning foursomes against Diss but did take part in the afternoon singles, recording the biggest winning margin of the quarter-final (7&5).

Thetford Golf Club

Dan Smailes is also a member at Thetford Golf Club, where he was crowned club champion at the end of August with a two-round gross score of 73+74=147, one shot better than runner-up Joshua Chamberlain.

The week before he retained Thetford’s Scratch Match-Play title, beating Robert Taylor in the final.

Earlier in August he represented Suffolk county second team, alongside fellow Bury member Ben Coleman.

Dan also had a hole in one in early August. so it has been an impressive six weeks of golf played at both the Thetford and Bury courses by the plus one handicap golfer.

Flempton Golf Club

After missing out last year, Flempton Golf Club were delighted to welcome visitors back to their Mixed Open Day on Saturday, September 4.

The course was in perfect condition and three couples tied on 44 points with Stewart and Susan Tyler (Ipswich GC) winning on countback from Steve and Teresa Lewis (Kibworth GC) and Chris and April Cooper (Eaton GC).

Stowmarket Golf Club

Nineteen pairs took part in Stowmarket’s Ladies’ Invitation Day at the beginning of September, which took the form of a Betterball Stableford competition.

The winners were Annie Tyler and her guest, Sarah Rennie from Brampton Park, with 54 points. Runners-up, three points adrift, were Linda Cresswell and Jane Goldsmith (Fynn Valley), and third place went to Jane Wincer and Sally Crosbie, also from Fynn Valley, with 49 points.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news