The grand final of the Juniors’ GolfSixes for Suffolk was held at Felixstowe Ferry last Sunday, with the winners of the four area leagues competing (Bury St Edmunds, Seckford Hall, Bungay and Felixstowe Ferry).

There was some sunshine for the young golfers but a chilly sea breeze made conditions challenging.

However, the team from the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, coached by Simon Byford, played really well to be crowned Suffolk champions for 2021.

Bury St Edmunds' GolfSixes Suffolk champions. Picture: Golf Foundation

Felixstowe Ferry PGA Professional, Sam Forgan, presented the prizes after the golf.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of October, Bury St Edmunds Golf Club held their latest Freeplay competition, a mixed Medal.

Weather conditions were challenging and the course played long with Graham Smith only needing a score of 79-8-71 to take top spot. Second place went to Shaun Blayney with a return of 82-10=72. Adrian Leggett came third with 81-8=73. The highest placed lady golfer was Pam Madams in fourth position with 97-22=75.

Billy Hawkins, Gordan Markham and Angie Lewis at The Suffolk GC on Captain's Day. Picture: Chris Boughton

Alan Garrett was the Division 1 victor in the first Saturday competition of October at Bury with 38 Stableford points just pushing David Matter into second spot on countback. Josh Nichols came third with 37.

Josh Harpur also returned 38 points in Division 2, winning on countback with Michael Dorling in second spot. Peter Markey needed just 36 points to win Division 3.

The following day the leading points score in the Sunday Stableford was 39 points with Karl Scott winning Division 1 on countback from John McKeoun.

Michael Tebbett had a best score of the day to top Division 2 with 41 points followed by Stuart Honeybell with 38 in second. Richard Gay led Division 3 with 36.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Gordan Markham and Joan Keil hosted their Captains’ Day at The Suffolk Golf Club last Sunday, the final social event of their year in office (in Gordan’s case two years).

Fifty members took part in a shotgun start using an adapted Stableford format with hidden holes (1,6,12 & 16) for double points.

Lenny Hopkinson came out on top with an impressive score of 54 points with retiring men’s captain Markham second on 50 points, just pushing Chris Moy into third spot on countback.

The new captains for the following 12 months at the club will drive-in on Sunday when around 80 members are expected to take part.

There have been two mid-week Stableford competitions at the Suffolk Golf Club since my last golf round-up and both were won with impressive scores.

On Wednesday, October 6, George Pedro carded a top score of 43 points, which was eight points ahead of second and third placed John Dale and Mick Davey, who both posted 35’s and were only separated by countback. Alf Sandford finished in third spot with 34.

On Wednesday, October 13, the Suffolk GC’s men’s captain Markham also recorded a good win, scoring 42 points from his 18 handicap. James Laflin was runner-up with 39 and Martin Levens needed just 34 to take third.

The club’s seniors also held two competitions in early October. On Thursday, October 4, Tony Lawes came out on top in a medal with 84-11=73 followed by Richard Grove on 86-12-74. Maurice Rose was third.

The following Thursday John Plant only needed 35 points to win the seniors’ Stableford competition on a day when the autumn sunshine had suggested better scoring may have prevailed.

Tony Bottrell pipped Derek Bloomfield for the runners-up slot on countback. Both scored 35.

Simon Hodson returned a superb Stableford score of 46 points in the competition at the Suffolk on October 9 to finish nine points ahead of runner-up Val O’Neill.

With a front nine that included a birdie on 8th hole and only one bogey, Hodson was level par gross as he headed for the 10th hole where he recorded yet another birdie.

He played steady rather than stunning golf for the remainder of the round to finish with two birdies, 12 pars and just four bogies for 46 points from his 12 handicap. O’Neill took second place on countback from Peter Thomas, with both carding 37.

The following day, O’Neill struck again, this time taking top spot in a Stableford competition at the club with 39 points.

Steven Dimon and Paul Delaney also scored 39 but finished second and third respectively on countback.

Thetford Golf Club

Thetford Golf Club Ladies competed in the final of the prestigious Gillieson trophy on October 3 at Eaton, narrowly losing to to Ryston Park.

Thetford Ladies’ captain Sue Pitcher said: “We were playing incredibly strong opposition in Ryston Park and finishing as runners-up is no mean feat. We have now been runners-up five times since the competition began in 1956.”

The Thetford team scores were: Sue Sanders & Kath Malvern won 4&3, Laura Todd & Heather Keeble lost 1 down on the 18th and Gemma Batty & Teresa Tarrent lost 4&3.

The other squad members were Jane Bone, Sue Pitcher, Jane Herrington, Liz Wigg and Wendy Puttock.

Thetford Ladies also held their AmAm event recently, in wonderful sunshine, raising nearly £400 for the Maggies Centres charity. The competition winners with 92 points were Dunston Hall.

Suffolk PGA Championship

Culford Academy director of golf Lawrence Dodd won his second Suffolk PGA championship following a two-round score of 66+71=137 (-3), just pipping Sam Forgan by one shot.

A week later, however, Forgan was victorious in the Suffolk PGA matchplay event held at Rushmere Golf Club. Dodd and Forgan have both been in superb form this year.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news