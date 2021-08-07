The Lark Valley Golf Society, after a long break due to Covid-19, was able to hold its first match of the season at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club on Friday, June 25.

The Trophy that was competed for was the Lark Cup and the winner was Ray Burns.

It was a late start to the season as, originally, the first match was due to take place at Dunston Hall on Sunday, May 16. However, because Covid restrictions were still in place at the time, this venue will now be played on Sunday, October 17.

The Society held its second match of the season at Colne Valley Golf Club on Friday, July 23. Society Captain Joan Keil said: “This is a new venue for the Society, and it was well received by all members and next year’s captain, Adrian Simons, is sure to book the venue again for 2022.”

Joan added: “We had two trophies to compete for, the Warren Rose Bowl, which is now a designated trophy for the men, and a new cup, The Silver Jubilee Trophy, which was donated by two members, Carmel Plant and Stephen Linton, as a ladies’ trophy.”

The Warren Rose Bowl was won by Roy Bance who retained the Bowl from the 2019 season. The new trophy was won by Joan Keil.

The Society’s next venue will be at Gosfield Lakes on Sunday, August 22 when the society members will be competing for the Challenge Shield.

Flempton Golf Club

Flempton Golf Club held the Brigs Challenge Cup (the Club Championship) over two days on July 3-4. The Vincent Goblet (a handicap medal event) is also held alongside the Club Championship on the first day.

The Brigs Challenge Cup is a scratch competition held over two days and 36 holes to establish Flempton’s Champion Golfer of The Year.

After day one and round one Robbie Beecroft held a one shot lead and took a slim advantage into the second day with an opening 74, with both Harvey Finbow and James Hurst posting a brace of 75s.

As the final 18 holes unfolded it became a two-horse race between Beecroft and Hurst with the scores level with just three holes of the 36 to play.

James ‘The Shire’ Hurst, took the lead with a fine birdie three on the 16th and the lead was extended to two shots on the 17th. James held his nerve despite finding a green-side bunker from the tee playing the last to claim the Brigs Challenge Cup by two shots and is Flempton’s champion golfer of 2021.

The Vincent Goblet is a medal handicap event played over 18 holes. This year a fine round by the rapidly improving Ben Mason (playing off a handicap of 10) took the honours in a close fought contest after posting a net 67. Robert Beecroft (7hcp) and Jonathan Herd (10hcp) both matched the winning nett score of 67 but lost out on count-back.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Russell Oakey, who recently became club champion at Bury GC, added the club’s prestigious President’s Putter to his bulging trophy cabinet last week with a fine gross score of 70. Heather Chandler carded 42 Stableford points to win the President’s Mashie trophy.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The Suffolk recently held a teams-of-four Texas Scramble for the annual Barbara Wells memorial event at the club. The winning team was Len Hopkinson, Rhys Nightingale, Chris Tate and Simon Hodson.

This group of low handicap golfers only had three shots to play with yet returned the very impressive winning score of 55-3= 52. Runners-up were James Morris, John Earnshaw, Adam Williamson and Jon Morris (64-10=54).

Stowmarket Golf Club

The Stowmarket Golf Club pairing of sisters-in-law Georgina Anderson and Elaine Anderson won the County Centenary Foursomes held at Haverhill Golf Club on July 29 with a score of 51 points over the 27 holes.

Suffolk County Golf Union

Stowmarket Golf Club are the only local remaining team left in the Tolly Cup but by the narrowest of margins. They beat Hintlesham at home on the second extra hole to reach the semi-final, where they will face Diss on a neutral course (Ufford Park) on August 22.

The early rounds of the Tolly Cup are usually dominated by home advantage, but the semi-finals and final are much fairer events, taking place on neutral courses.

In the other semi, on the same day, Ufford Park will play Fynn Valley at Purdis Heath in Ipswich.

There are no local teams through to the semi-finals of the Hambro Cup (for single figure golfers) which will be contested between Hintlesham and Rookery Park at Diss and Diss and Ufford Park at Aldeburgh on August 22.

However, there are three local teams remaining in the second round of the Stenson Shield which is played off scratch. Flempton host Southwold, Bury will play Hintlesham also at home and The Suffolk travel to play away against Rushmere. The second-round matches take place this Saturday.

