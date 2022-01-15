Thetford Golf Club’s annual captains’ drive-in was held on Monday, January 3 in front of a good turn out of members and family supporters.

The three new captains (Ladies’: Moira Morgan, Seniors: Mike McBride and club captain: Peter Allott) and president Gill Welham were elected at the club’s AGM in early December.

Gill reported: “As is traditional the 14th tee was used for the drive-in and first to step up was club captain Peter Allott, who hit a solid drive that found the middle of the fairway.

Captains' Drive-in at Thetford Golf Club

"Ladies’ captain Moira Morgan stepped up next and was extremely relieved to follow suit. Mike McBride, the seniors’ captain, didn’t let the side down hitting a strong and confident drive.”

Before the event there was the opportunity for members to guess where the three drives would end up and the winners of the competition all generously donated their winnings to this year’s nominated club charity, NSPCC.

After the successful drive-in everyone was invited back to the clubhouse to enjoy mulled wine and mince pies.

Meanwhile, the Thetford GC captains’ charity golf day this year is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 with entry details to follow in due course. As usual, the club will hold various other events throughout the year to also raise funds for the NSPCC.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s captains’ Drive-In has twice been delayed by bad weather (November and December) and it is hoped that it will finally take place on Sunday, January 23.

The new captains are: Ladies’: Carmel Plant, Men’s: Dr Guy Lesser, Seniors: Peter Malison and Junior: - Emilie Thomas. Their nominated charity is West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The Suffolk Golf Club were more fortunate with the weather and successfully held their new captain’s drive-in as planned in November.

The club captain for the next year is Alf Jackson, who has held the post very successfully before and will be a popular well supported captain.

Jackson partnered Peter Cocksedge to victory in the latest round of the club’s Winter League on January 2 with an impressive Greensomes score of 41 points.

Lewis Gammon and Danny Hawkins were runners-up with 39 points on count-back from Chris Tate and Len Hopkinson.

Possibly one of the most successful pairings in the club, Paul Dufosee and Simon Hodson came fourth, just pipping Graham Chapman and Jim Chapman on count-back.

With four of the six rounds now completed (best four scores to count) Bob Moye and Steve Cable lead the way with 155 points, followed by Chris Gardiner and Steve Locke on 151.

Dufosee and Hodson sit menacingly in third spot on 146 and Gammon and Hawkins lie fourth with 144. There are two rounds to go.

In the midweek competition played just before Christmas, Chris Tate kept up his recent impressive competition form with a winning score of 42 points; an exceptional score off a handicap of 6 in difficult winter conditions. His handicap is nominally down to 5 next time out.

Des O’Keefe took second spot with 38pts and Ivan Snelling came third

The Saturday Stableford on Christmas Eve also delivered an impressive winning winter score of 40 points from Alf Sandford from his 14 handicap.

Chris Moye scored 39 points in second place, pushing Terry Hall into third spot on count-back.

Tate (1st – 39pts) and Moye (2nd – 38pts) both maintained their good form in the Stableford on December 27 with two more form golfers, Dufosee and Sandford, third and fourth, scoring 37 and 36 points respectively.

The midweek competition on December 29 was the last of 2021 at the Suffolk and was also used as a county (Tolly, Hambro and Stenson) team qualifier.

Christopher Smith came out on top with a medal score of 75-5=70. Mark Rothon took second and Chris Tate was third.

The Suffolk greenkeepers did a superb job keeping their course open with no competitions cancelled during a very wet December.

Conditions were difficult but playable for the club’s first midweek competition of 2022 but scoring was challenging for those that braved the very cold wind.

Sandford struck again, this time winning with just 34 points with Tate also in the frame again, in second place. Graham Chapman was third.