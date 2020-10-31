It was a fine sunny day on Sunday for the Captain’s Drive-in at the Suffolk Golf Club – but sadly there were no fun and games at the start as is the norm for golf club drive-ins.

To comply with the government covid restrictions there was also no big gathering of golfers to cheer the captains as they teed off.

In fact, there was no more than five people on the first tee at any time, four golfers and a photographer (me) and tee times were spaced by 10-minute gaps.

But despite the heavy overnight rain the course had held up well and the sun shone for the golfers all day.

Suffolk Golf Club - New Captains Drive-in. Gordan Markham - mens, Joaan Keil - ladies and Richard Grove - seniors - Picture: Chris Boughton (42861240)

Nearly 100 golfers took part in a teams of four Texas Scramble, starting with the captains teeing off first at 8am, with the sun still shining when the last group finished around 4pm.

The captains for the next 12 months at the Suffolk are Gordan Markham (men’s), Joan Keil (ladies) and Richard Grove (seniors).

There will be two nominated charities for the new captains’ year with Gordan raising funds for Suffolk Mind and Joan Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Suffolk GC Captains Drive-in competition winners l-to-r Chris Tate, Rhys Nightingale, Danny Hawkins & Lenny HopkinsonPicture: Chris Boughton (42861247)

The hot favourites for the Texas Scramble competition, which accompanied the Drive-in, were a team of very low single figure handicap golfers in Len Hopkinson, Rhys Nightingale, Chris Tate and Danny Hawkins. And they didn’t disappoint carding the lowest and winning nett score of 61.3.

But it was very close at the top with five teams within 0.3 of the winners. The runners-up were only 0.1 behind, consisting of Alf Sandford, Brian Hay, Val O’Neill and Simon Hodson. And they only finished second on count-back, pushing Lee Reynolds, Jamie Crack, Clayton Dyer and Martin Main into third place.

Last Wednesday, the Suffolk Golf Club should have hosted the final round of the club’s Midweek Order of Merit but it wasn’t to be. Amazingly the course remained open but no one turned up to play in the competition as there was very heavy rain just about all day.

The final positions in the 13 (well, 12 in the end) week competition were as they stood after the penultimate round. Jim Chapman is the champion with 38 points, Joe Symonds is runner-up with 35 points and Chris Tate came third with 34. Ivan Snelling, meanwhile, was fourth.

Ben Aves got a hole-in-one on the 9th at Bury GC with a 52 degree wedgePicture: Bury St Edmunds GC (42866162)

The weather was much better on Saturday when the club’s men held their Masters Medal competition. This event is restricted to competition winners in the past year and 28 members took to the fairways to try to be the champion of champions.

Peter Thomas returned the best score of nett 65 from his 16 handicap to win by three shots from Danny Hawkins who shot nett 68 off his handicap of seven. Thomas, whose handicap was cut to 14, included two birdies on his back nine whilst Hawkins carded two on his front nine. Lewis Gammon came third.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

There was a big turnout for the Captains’ charity event at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club on a delightful early Autumn day last Sunday. The format was a teams of four Texas Scramble and the leading scores were impressive.

In first place were Phil Smailes, Linda Smailes, Jack Nicholson & Tim alderman with a score of 63-4.2=58.8. Runners-up were Stuart Honeybell, Harry Stenton, Shaun Phillips & John Stenton with 66-5.9=60.1 and third were Barry Morgan-Smith, Colin Patmore, Leo Zwandahl-Burns & Oliver smith with 65-4=61. Ben Aves had a hole-in-one on the 9th. The competition was run strictly to England Golf covid rules and guidelines.

The end of October usually sees the changing of the guard for captains at Bury. It was decided, however, to let the current captains (Stewart Chapman & Alison Bass) continue for a second year as they had not really had a fair year with hardly any events able to continue. Their nominated charity is West Suffolk Sight.

The Ladies section at Bury held their midweek October Stableford last week and found the autumn conditions tough going. The best score was from Jill Cook with 33 points from her handicap of 28. Jo Beresford managed 32 points from 19 pushing Sue Russell (20hcp) into third spot on count-back. Joan Watson was fourth and Pam Madams fifth.

Gill carried her form into the Eleanor Bryant Grannies Cup on Saturday where she scored 33 Stableford points again, this time finishing in second place. The winner was Julie Byford with 35 points from her handicap of 11. Judy Hampshire took third spot, also scoring 33 points, but losing out on the runner-up position to Gill on count-back.

The O’Meara Trophy was also played for on Saturday at Bury with David Creek top scoring with 40 Stableford points. Stuart Turner was close behind in second place carding 39 with Dennis Flynn third.

Flempton Golf Club

The Sunday before last there was a large field playing for The Peter Batt Trophy at Flempton Golf Club, a Stableford competition for men and women. The course was in superb condition, but the damp cold weather made scoring quite difficult.

James Hurst, however, playing off a five handicap, managed to get it round in a gross 72 for 39 points. Sixteen handicapper Simon Lawson followed closely with 38pts and David Thurlow carded 36pts of his 12 handicap for third spot.

Leading the ladies home was Karoline Chan with 34 points off her 14 handicap, with new member Tina Jeary playing off seven with 33pts for runner-up.