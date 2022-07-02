Rhys Nightingale recorded six birdies in the June Stableford on Saturday, June 19 at The Suffolk Golf Club.

Playing off a handicap of one, Rhys birdied all the par 5s (1st, 4th, 15th and 18th) plus two of the par 4s and was an impressive 4 under gross for the front nine.

On the back nine he was just one over gross and his total Stableford points tally was 40 to win the competition.

Rhys Nightingale's putter was red hot at The Suffolk on June 19 Picture: Chris Boughton

Val O’Neil (19 hcp) was the runner-up with 39 points and club captain Alf Jackson (15 hcp) came third with 38.

The following day at The Suffolk the Stableford competition was won by Simon Hodson with 41 points just beating Richard Budgeon on count-back. Val O’Neil completed an impressive weekend with 40 points and third place. Paul Delaney pipped Chris Carnaby for 4th spot on countback with both carding 39 points.

The next day (Monday 20) the high points scoring at the Suffolk continued in the Seniors’ Stableford with Eric Gray winning the competition with 42 points off a handicap of 30. Maurice Rose came second with 40 points and Roy Bance was third.

Chris Tate watches on after hitting an iron tee shot at The Suffolk Picture: Chris Boughton

In the Wednesday competition Chris Tate (5 hcp) continued his recent good form with a 36 point win, one better than Gordon Markham.

However, Brian Wilson and Eric Gray both recorded the highest Stableford points scoring returns of the week at the Suffolk in the Seniors’ competition at the club last Thursday.

Playing in the Dudley Potter Trophy they carded 46 points apiece followed by Ian Jonsson in third spot with 44. Club president Peter Plumb came third.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Tyler Weaver after winning the English Under-18s Championship at Woodhall Spa Picture: England Golf

There was a very big entry of 122 members for the latest Stableford competition last Tuesday at the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

Dean Shave topped Division 1 with 38 points followed by Dave Reid and Harry McKeown both carding 37.

Six golfers scored 38 points to lead the way in Division 2 and finished in the following countback order: Alan Jones, Gary Warren, Nick Van Eeden, Stephen Titcombe, Oliver Whiteman, James Deeley.

Chris Bugg beat Mark Sweetman on countback to win Division 3 with both scoring 39 points. Oliver Smith and Alex Duhig took third and fourth places with both on 38 points.

Tyler Weaver, whose first club is Newmarket but also holds membership at Bury, celebrated winning the English Under-18 Championship in dramatic style at Woodhall Spa GC on Saturday.

The England boys’ squad player thought his hopes of a triumph at the home of England Golf had gone when he bogeyed the 16th hole and slipped two shots behind leader Sam Easterbrook from Olton and level with Harry Malin from Bognor Regis.

Weaver, though, conjured up two fantastic closing birdies while Easterbrook bogeyed the final two holes to let the Culford School pupil sneak up on the rails. That was perhaps appropriate for the son of former classic-winning, flat-racing jockey Jason Weaver.

Dad Jason and mum Fiona were on hand to witness their son’s heroics down the stretch.

The birdie at 17 was unlikely after a pulled tee shot found the thick rough, but the recovery defied belief and the putt dropped from 12 feet.

At 18, an up and down from the left of the green was terrific under pressure – especially as the arithmetic had become complicated by that point.

Weaver finished the championship as the only player under par thanks to rounds of 70, 69, 76, 71 for a tally of -2.

Suffolk Men’s Golf Union

Local interest came to a halt in the quarter-finals of the Hambro Cup (low hcp) team competition in June with Flempton losing away from home to Halesworth by 12.

In the semi-finals on July 17 Felixstowe Ferry GC will meet Brett Vale at Bury St Edmunds GC and Halesworth play Rushmere at Ufford Park.

Local interest also came to a halt in the Tolly Cup (9.5-18.4 hcp) team competition at the quarter-final stage with Stowmarket losing away at St Clements and Flempton losing narrowly at Ufford.

In the semi-finals Gorleston will face St Clements and Ufford are up against Seckford, also on Sunday, July 17.

In the Stenson Shield (played off scratch) team competition the quarter-final is on July 23. Sadly there are no local teams still in this year’s competition. Haverhill host Gorlestone, Rushmere are at home to Rookery Park, Thorpeness travel to Woodbridge and Fynn Valley will play Hintelsham away from home.

Stowmarket are the only local team remaining in the Parks & Beaumont Seniors’ competitions this year. They play Haverhill away during week commencing July 11 in the Parks quarter-finals and travel to Fynn Valley for the Beaumont semi-final next week.