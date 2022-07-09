Guy Lesser and Carmel Plant hosted their Captains’ Weekend at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club at the end of June.

More than 200 members took part in competitions in support of the skippers during the two days in ideal weather conditions on a well turned out course.

Men’s captain Guy Lesser said: “We had a terrific weekend in great weather. We began on the Friday, with what I hope may become a new club tradition, when the captains hosted a breakfast for all the green-staff.

Bury GC's Guy Lesser and Carmel Plant at their Captains' weekend. Picture: Melanie Lesser

“The club and members supported us well and the atmosphere throughout Saturday and Sunday, and at the BBQ was tremendous. Special thanks to the ladies that made such an effort for the halfway house refreshments.”

Guy added: “Seventeen members have now recorded a hole-in-one in our captains’ year, raising £850 for MyWish charity, courtesy of our Sponsors, Treatt.”

In the competitions that were held on the Saturday and Sunday, the results were as follows: Nine Hole Mixed Stableford winner: Charmaine Lawledge 17 points, Yvonne Horne also 17 points runner-up. Mens’ 4BBB winners: Garry Clarke & Tony Stowger 45 points on countback from Henry Whington and John Hanratty. Colin Aves & Coli Gray came third.

Harry McKeown - Men's Division One winner - with Bury GC captains Guy Lesser and Carmel Plant. Picture: Melanie Lesser

Ladies’ 4BBB winners: Molly Smith & Chris Tillbrook with 45 points with runners-up Sylvia Jarvis & Jill Holder. Salome Smit & Carol Nicholson came third.

Juniors’ Sunday winner was Lucas Bond with 39 points with Ethan McCleary the runner-up. Ladies’ Stableford winner was Heather Chandler on 44 points and runner-up Clare Sykes 42. Molly Smith came third. Men’s Medal 1st Div 1 Harry McKeown 74-4=70. 2nd Andy Bell 79-9=70 and 3rd Dan Bright 74-4=70.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The leading scores were impressive in the Social – Auction Special Stableford competition held at the Suffolk Golf Club on Sunday, June 26. Leading the way with 44 points from a handicap of 13 was Alf Sandford.

Ladies Singles winner Heather Chandler with captains Guy Lesser and Carmel Plant at Bury GC. Picture: Melanie Lesser

Alf birdied the 4th, 5th and 12th holes and despite a double bogey on the challenging, par 4, 16th (stroke index 1) he ended up eight shots lower than his handicap for a fine win.

Richard Budgen continued his recent good form with 42 points in second place and Len Hopkinson took third spot with 40 points to pip Stephen Brown on countback. Craig Smart and Chris Moye took fifth and sixth places, both scoring 39.

With the battle cry ‘we may be small but we are mighty’ The Suffolk Golf Club Ladies’ Weston team recorded their third consecutive win in Division 2 of the Weston Shield with an impressive away victory at Bungay Golf Club.

They now face Halesworth away tomorrow (July 9), then Newton Green at home and finally Haverhill, also away.

Bury GC Junior winner Lucas Bond with captains Guy Lesser and Carmel Plant. Picture: Melanie Lesser

They have a very good chance of promotion to Division 1 for next year. The team is Tish Mortlock, Charlie Garrod, Angie Lewis, Jackie Thomas and Emily Thomas.

Golf Foundation - GolfSixes

The West Suffolk league of the Suffolk County GolfSixes competition for novice junior golfers (sponsored and organised by the Golf Foundation) held the third round at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club recently.

This league is proving to be very competitive with the host club scoring 129 Stableford points to win by the narrowest of margins from The Suffolk GC on 128.

Haverhill were only two points further back in third place with 126 followed by Stowmarket with 118.

Bury St Edmunds GC were the GolfSixes Suffolk champions last year and after three of the eight matches they have a narrow lead at the top of the West Suffolk league following two wins and a second place.

However, The Suffolk, who were Suffolk champions the two previous years, are very close behind Bury after one win and two second places.

With five rounds remaining the competition is still wide open and the next match is at Stowmarket GC on Sunday (July 10).

Stowmarket Golf Club

The Stowmarket course was in beautiful condition for the club’s Senior Ladies’ Championship last week and the weather was kind too.Lesley Barnes won the Sue Knights Shield (lowest gross score) and Rani Pearson won the Joy Woods Shield (lowest nett score).

Stowmarket also held their Junior Club Championship recently with Johnathan Points crowned champion with rounds of 85 & 88. Lucas Brittain finished runner-up with rounds of 92 & 83.

Club Championships

Next week’s article will feature reports and photos for the Club Championships at The Suffolk Golf Club and Bury St Edmunds Golf Club. For inclusion in this article please send your golf results, stories and photos to chrisboughton@outlook.com