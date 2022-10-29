The weather may currently be mild for the time of year but this is still mid-autumn which is a time of change for local golf clubs.

The Suffolk and Norfolk county team matches and individual championships are all concluded. Fairways are strewn with fallen leaves making golf balls often hard to locate and preferred lies are in operation to both protect the fairways and assist the golfers.

Club golfers are pleased with 180-200 yard drives after the summer drought hardened the fairways and delivered 220-250 yard drives.

Ben & Colin Aves with the Basket Trophy back in October 2016 Picture: BSE GC

On the plus side, greens are much more receptive but the approaching winter frosts will more than compensate.

It is also now easier to book a tee time roughly when you want it with the fair weather golfers parking their golf clubs in the garage until the spring.

Also for me there is much less to write about golf-wise until the club’s winter leagues get under way.

However, weather permitting, The Suffolk GC and Bury St Edmunds GC both have their annual Captains’ Drive-ins during November and Thetford’s is usually on New Year’s Day with Stowmarket’s in early Spring.

This quiet period for golf reporting has prompted me to reflect on the golf articles that have been published here, compiled by myself but often with content supplied by members, pros and staff of our local clubs to whom I am very grateful.

It was June 2016 when my first golf article was published in the BFP and I was surprised when I added up the numbers over that six-and-a-half year period: approximately 300 articles, more than 250,000 words with more than 600 photos (about a third taken by myself).

It continues to be a wonderful distraction for me and enables interaction with clubs and members to compensate to some extent for not being able to play golf myself.

As many of you will know, I have Parkinson’s Disease (diagnosed 18 years ago but probably started 23 years ago hence my terrible golf swing – well that’s my excuse).

It’s a relentless progressive condition and it is proving to be increasingly difficult to visit local golf clubs as much as I used to and probably need to.

Pleasingly, I still receive enough positive feedback to just about keep me going but I am more and more dependent on receiving golf reports from our local clubs.

Also, I am leaning on too many archive photographs. Clubs increasingly use social media to report their events and competition highlights (Facebook and to a lesser extent Twitter). But the BFP does reach a much larger audience and a wider readership too.

My golf articles in the BFP are typically fortnightly now, alternating with angling which took up the space left by golf when Covid stopped golfers from playing for several months.

I have considered stopping both golf and angling articles this year but then reports come in that motivate me to carry on!

Apart from my fragile health it sometimes can be difficult to compile articles about two sports that I can no longer participate in, although I have been lucky to retain friendships in both arenas.

It is also not easy that my youngest son is a keen low handicap golfer and my eldest son is a very accomplished match angler as was my 92-year-old father who only stopped match fishing earlier this year. So in case I have to suddenly throw the towel in I would like to publicly thank all who have helped me produce the weekly articles, both golf and angling. And also Russell (sports editor) and Liam for their support, help and tolerance.

But on a positive and nostalgic note the following is taken from my BFP golf article published exactly six years ago today:

The Suffolk Golf Club

Early on Sunday morning The Suffolk held their Captain’s Drive-In to welcome the Club’s Captains for the next 12 months.

As is customary at these events the Captains drive off the first tee in full view of all the other golfers taking part, with plenty of background activities to distract them.

Fireworks, an exploding golf ball and seven members attired in unusual but striking fancy dress costumes, plus over 70 eager cheering golfers, added to the pressure on the tee shots.

Not surprisingly the new Men’s captain, Alf Jackson, found the river as he drove through the lingering smoke from the early morning pyrotechnics.

Amazingly, Ladies’ captain, Angie Lewis, found the fairway to an enormous cheer from her fellow members.

The new Senior’s Captain, Roy Bance, was unable to attend but was represented by outgoing captain Bob Hope.

In the Texas Scramble competition that followed, the winning team was Glen Barker, Perry Garrod, Colin Debenham and Barbara Wells with a nett score of 62.1.

Craig Smart, Graham Chapman, Dave Wall and Bruce Knapp were close behind with 62.5 followed by Chris Tate, Peter Plumb and Peter Lewis on 63.

Ivan Snelling dealt with the cold blustery wind better than the rest at The Suffolk last week to win the mid-week Stableford with 39 points.

John Dale, who recently returned to golf after a 10 year break, continues to rediscover his old swing and was the runner-up with 34 points. James Edgar came third.

Snelling’s latest win also ensured that he was the Mid-week Order of Merit Champion measured over the past 12 weeks.

His 83 points was well ahead of runner up Jim Chapman on 58 and third placed Mick Davey on 55.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Gee brothers featured in the leading positions in yet another competition at Bury GC last week.

Younger brother Andrew returned a nett 68, off his 10 handicap, to win Div 1 of the October Medal and the Mingay Trophy.

Andrew will now play off a single figure handicap (9), for the first time, in his next competition outing.

Older brother Michael, who is the current club champion, came fourth with a nett 70 off his 4hcp.

The club’s ‘captain in waiting’, Nick Bonney (10hcp), was runner-up with a nett 69 pushing Justin Millard (5hcp) into third on count back.

Division 2 player, Ian Shand (13hcp), recorded the lowest nett score (67).

The Aves family also had good cause to celebrate last week with father and son, Colin and Ben, winning the final of the Spring Goblets Foursomes knockout competition.

In total 86 golfers took part this year with the preliminary round in May and concluding with the final in October.

The Aves family beat Paul Hadley and Barry Storey in the final.

* Please send your golf reports and photos by email to me at: chrisboughton@outlook.com