The Suffolk Ladies County Golf Association inter-club team events for 2022 are now well under way and so far our local golf clubs have fared quite well.

The Suffolk Golf Club pairing of Angie Lewis and Charlie Garrod had a tough draw against Rushmere in the Suffolk County Haskell Trophy, but they won their match despite playing away from home.

They now face another difficult match at Woodbridge in round three in what is a scratch foursome matchplay competition

Charlie Garrod and Angie Lewis. Picture: Angie Lewis

The Suffolk GC ladies also had a fine 4-1 home win over Seckford Hall GC in Division Two of the Suffolk County Weston Trophy.

Their winning scores were impressive – Emilie Thomas 4&2, Tisha Mortlock 4&3, Angie Lewis 4&3 and Jackie Thomas 4&2.

The Weston team consists of five golfers, playing singles matchplay off scratch. All matches are played over 18 holes on a home or away basis.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s ladies recorded an impressive 6-3 win over Aldeburgh, held at Purdis Heath GC (neutral venue), in the Suffolk County Cranworth Trophy.

Tish Mortlock. Picture: Chris Boughton

A Cranworth team consists of a squad of eight players from each Suffolk County affiliated club – each player having a handicap index within the range of 21-29.9 inclusive.

Thetford Golf Club

Gemma Batty recently won the Thetford GC Ladies’ Championship ‘Best Gross Score’ with a very impressive 36-hole return of 71-72=143.

Gemma finished 11 shots clear of runner-up Nellie Ong, with the eight best scorers qualifying for the knockout stages to establish the Ladies Club champion for 2022.

Gemma Batty. Picture: Thetford Golf Club

Following 36 holes of play in the Ladies Scratch Club Championship at the club, Sue Saunders won the Club Championship Handicap Cup.

Playing off a handicap of 6.8, she had a nett score of 144 over the two rounds to pip Scratch winner Batty by one shot. Sue will be presented with the trophy at the club’s presentation evening later this year.

The ladies’ section at Thetford held their invitation day at the end of May. Playing a better-ball format, Sue Pitcher and Kath Malvern’s team won the day narrowly with 91 points, Runners-up on countback were the team including Thetford Ladies’ captain Moira Morgan and Sue Sanderson.

Stowmarket Golf Club

There was success for Stowmarket female members at the recent Suffolk Vets Championship.

The new champion is Carolyn Heywood, who won both the scratch and handicap trophies.

Pam Wilshire won the Sybil Voules Cup (bronze nett score).

Stowmarket also held their annual Pat Grayson Past Captains Plate in May with Sylvia Pearce the winner for 2022.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The ladies’ Wednesday May Stableford at the Suffolk GC was won by Tish Mortlock with 38 Stableford points. The midweek competition was topped by June Smart.

Culford School

Congratulations to Nellie Ong, winner of the English Schools Golf Association South East event at Theydon Bois GC. Representing Culford School, Nellie scored an impressive nett 74. She now goes through to the final at Gog Magog on June 26.