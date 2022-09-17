The Thetford Golf Club Ladies Club Championship scratch final was played recently between 16-year-old Nellie Ong and Gemma Batty.

The competition started in May with a 36 hole scratch stroke play competition with the top eight players qualifying for the match play stages. These matches have been played throughout the summer.

It was always going to be a fantastic final between two plus handicap golfers. Nellie has had an exciting year representing county and playing in national competitions and Gemma became Scottish Amateur Champion before moving to Norfolk in 2020.

Thetford Golf Club Ladies' Club Champion Nellie Ong Picture: Gil Welham

As expected, the match was a superb spectacle of golf between two elite players. Despite her young age, Nellie was fearless recovering brilliantly from some challenging positions whereas Gemma didn’t get any lucky breaks. They shook hands on 16th with Nellie becoming club champion winning 3&2.

Nellie has just started to study for her A-Levels at Culford School, which has a superb golf academy run by former Suffolk champion Lawrence Dodd!

The Suffolk Golf Club

Chris Tate, raising funds and awareess for Prostate Cancer UK at The Suffolk Golf Club Picture: Chris Boughton (59267948)

Six members from The Suffolk Golf Club have come together to set up the Suffolk Prostate Awareness Charity Team (PACT) to both raise awareness of this horrible illness and to hopefully raise more than £1,000 for the Prostate Cancer UK charity.

The team (Chris Tate, Alf Sandford, Rob Shaw, Jim Chapman, Ian Mortlock and Rhys Nightingale) will aim to complete four rounds of golf on the same day, at the Suffolk Golf Club on Sunday, September 18.

Chris said: “It is an alarming statistic that one in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and it kills one man every 45 minutes, although if it is caught early enough it can be treated”.

Donations can be made via their JustGiving page here.

Duane Towns and Tony Hurst will be The Suffolk Golf Club’s representatives in the national Daily Mail Foursomes in 2023 after they won the club’s qualifying competition recently. And they were comprehensive winners.

Their Foursomes score of 89-25=64 was six shots ahead of the field. Runner-up were Len Hopkinson and Chris Tate (74-4=70) who pushed Brian Wiltorn and Alf Jackson into third place on count-back. Simon Hodson and Paul Dufosee took 4th spot with a score of net 72.

Dave King won the mid-week Stableford competition at The Suffolk on August 17 with 42 points despite not scoring any points on the 1st hole. The 20 handicapper did, however, go on to par nine of the remaining holes and bounced back immediately with a birdie on the 2nd hole. Gordan Markham was the runner-up with 41 points from his 16 handicap and four golfers scored 37 points. In count-back order; Mark Rothon, Ivan Snelling, Richard Bugden and Mick Davey.

Dave kept up his recent good form with a second place in the following Wednesday competition, this time scoring 35 points. The winner was Brian Wiltorn with 39.

A week later, on August 31, Dave came 3rd in the mid-week medal at the club with 94-19=75. James Edgar was the winner with 88-16=72 and the runner-up was Peter Plumb with 95-22=73.

In the latest mid-weeker at The Suffolk Chris Tate led the way with 38 points from his handicap of 4. Steve Cable came second, Gordon Markham was 3rd and Richard Budgen 4th.

Jamie Robinson carded a net 64 from his 25 handicap to win the first Medal of September at the Suffolk by seven shots with Richard Budgen a distant 2nd (85-14=71). Len Hopkinson came third (76-4=72).

In the Medal the following day Steve Dimon returned a net 67 for top spot. Duane Towns was 2nd (95-26=69) and Richard Tungate 3rd (79-8=71).

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

The leading scores were impressive in the August mid-week Ladies Stableford at Bury GC. Pam Madams carded the best return with 41 points. Wendy Flack took second spot on count-back from Pat Cauldwell. Both scored 40 points.

The leading scores were also impressive for the Men’s August Medal at Bury GC. Steven Bradford led the way in Divsion 1 with a net 67 just pushing general manager Mike Verhelst into 2nd place on count-back.

In Division 2 Mike Brooks returned a score of net 66 to take top spot followed by Steve Flint with net 67. Martin Richmond won Division 3 (net 68) with Jamie Crack runner-up on net 69 and Christian Barnes third on the same score.