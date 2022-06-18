The ladies held their annual invitation day at The Suffolk Golf Club last Wednesday in ideal golfing conditions.

The greens were running well, the fairways were green and freshly cut and there was plenty of sunshine with only a light breeze and low humidity.

Club member Jackie Thomas – playing with Anne Nightingale, a member at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club – took advantage of the favourable conditions to claim first place with 41 points.

The Suffolk Golf Club's Ladies' Invitation Day. Picture: Chris Boughton

Angie Lewis (Suffolk GC) partnered Amanda Watson (Bury GC) and took second place with 39 points. Andrea Leigh (Suffolk GC) and Justine Twogood (Thetford GC) were third with 36.

On the same day The Suffolk held their midweek Stableford competition with Brian Hay returning a winning points score of 41 from his 17 handicap.

Brian moved up to fifth place in the Midweek Order of Merit league, where he now has 28 points. Alf Sandford was runner-up on the day with 38 points, pushing Mark Rothon into third spot on countback.

The Suffolk Midweek competition from left to right: Graham Chapman, James Edgar, John Dale and Mick Davey. Picture: Chris Boughton

Mark leads the order of merit with 35 points, two points ahead of club president Peter Plumb. John Dale and Chris Tate lie third (29 points apiece).

Meanwhile, four members from The Suffolk Golf Club have come together to set up the Suffolk Prostate Awareness Charity Team (PACT) to both raise awareness of this horrible illness and to hopefully raise at least £1,000 for the Prostate Cancer UK charity.

The team (Chris Tate, Alf Sandford, Ian Mortlock and Rhys Nightingale) will aim to complete four rounds of golf on the same day, at The Suffolk Golf Club, on Sunday, September 18.

Chris said: “It is an alarming statistic that one in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and it kills one man every 45 minutes, although if it is caught early enough it can be treated.”

Steve Cable tees off on the first hole at The Suffolk Golf Club. Picture: Chris Boughton

Donations can be made via the JustGiving website using ‘Christopher Tate is fund raising for PROSTATE CANCER UK’.

The Tuesday night nine-hole social golf competition reached its halfway point at The Suffolk Golf Club last week with the members enjoying a friendly game of golf in the sunshine followed by a pint and a burger if they so desired.

Brian and Mo Wiltorn have organised this very well run and popular event at the club for nearly 20 years.The competition runs every Tuesday from 3pm to 6pm (tee off times) – weather permitting – from the first Tuesday in April to the last Tuesday in August. Twenty-two weeks with the best five scores counting to find the champion in each category (divided by handicap groupings).

In Division 1 (0-19Hcp) last Tuesday Chris Carnaby scored 21 points over the nine holes to top score on the evening and now also leads the overall competition with a best five score of 103 points.

Glen Barker came second with 19 points and Steve Moye carded 18 for third place.

Club captain, Alf Jackson, lies second in Division 1 with 101 points and Perry Garrod is currently in third spot.

Steve Cable leads Division 2 (20-29 Hcp) at the halfway stage with 110 points after finishing second with 23 points on Tuesday. Richard Budgen scored a very impressive 26 points to win Division 2 last week and Roy Buckle was third.

Bob Honeywood leads Division 3 (30+ Hcp) with 97 points.

The longest drive came from Sheila Burns on the 9th hole, nearest the pin was Pete Cocksedge on the 7th hole and nearest the pin second shot was Ray Burns at the 5th hole.

Steve Cable has had a good month so far at The Suffolk GC. In the June men’s Medal he finished in second spot with a score of 90-19=71.

But the runaway winner with 85-22=63 was Paul Dobbyn. Dave King, Val O’Neil and Lewis Gammon also had nett 71 scores and finished third, fourth and fifth on countback.

The leading scores were impressive in the Senior section’s June Medal at the Suffolk. Tim Nickerson carded a nett 66 from his handicap of 18 and seniors’ captain Tony Lawes was very close in second place with 67.

This year’s club captain at The Suffolk Golf Club is Alf Jackson, who recently announced details of the charity day he will host at the club on Saturday, July 16.

His nominated charity is St Nicholas Hospice Care and full details and entry forms are available from the club. Closing date for entries is July 9.

Golfsixes

Haverhill Golf Club hosted the second round of the West Suffolk division of the Golf Foundation’s GolfSixes league last week.

The team of junior novice golfers representing Bury St Edmunds, coached by Simon Byford, came out on top over the six hole competition. The Suffolk were runners-up.

With one win and one runners-up apiece Bury and The Suffolk golf clubs are joint top of the league, but with six matches remaining the series is still wide open. The next round will be played at Bury GC on June 26.