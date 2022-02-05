There was a good turnout of 125 members at the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club to support the new captains on their third attempt at a Drive-In.

The previous two were cancelled due to inclement weather in November and December but the 25 teams of five finally got the Texas Scramble shot-gun start going before January ended.

Mens’ captain, Dr Guy Lesser, and Ladies’ captain, Carmel Plant, have nominated the “My Wish” charity at West Suffolk Hospital to raise funds for during their year in office. And they got off to a good start with £129 from the Drive-In event.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club captains Carmel Plant and Guy Lesser were dressed up for their Drive-in. Picture: Mike Verhelst

There is also a car park draw running in the clubhouse until February 28 for members to enter, plus Bury St Edmunds based company Treatt will be donating £50 towards the charity throughout the year for every hole-in-one achieved by members at the club. There will be various other fund-raising events during the year including a captains’ charity day in the summer (date and entry details to follow).

The results of the Texas Scramble on the day were: Winning team - Ian Coulling, Richard Gay, Sam Turner, Shaun Phillips, Tim Holder with 56.3; runners-up - Steve Bradford, Robbie Burt, Steve Chadwick, Simon Robson, Shaun Talbot with 56.8; third place - James Poulson, Stuart Honeybell, Steve Witham, Harry Stenton, Gareth Douglas with 57.1. Guess the length of the Captains’ Drives: Men’s captain (180 yds) winner: Monte Delaney. Ladies’ captain (110 yds) winner: Nick Bonney.

The new Seniors’ captain is Peter Malison and Juniors’ is Emilie Thomas.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club captain Guy Lesser at his Drive-In. Picture: Mike Verhelst

The club served breakfast before play and a buffet in the afternoon.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The very wet weather in December also claimed one of the Winter League rounds at the Suffolk Golf Club and consequently the event this winter was reduced to five rounds (best scores from four rounds to count).

The leaders after the penultimate round, Bob Moye and Steve Cable, returned a good score of 40 points in the final round but it wasn’t enough for them to take the title of Winter League champions for 2021/2022.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club captain Carmel Plant at her Drive-In. Picture: Mike Verhelst

Chris Gardiner and Steve Locke, playing in the series for the first time, returned a very impressive final round score of 45 points to draw level with Moye and Cable overall on 161 points. Gardiner and Locke then went on to take the club’s Winter League title on the first play-off hole.

Past winners, Paul Dufosee and Simon Hodson, also had a good score in the final round (43 points) to finish in 3rd place overall, just one point back on 160 for their best four result total. Lewis Gammon and Danny Hawkins were 4th overall, after finishing in 5th place in the final round.

Bob Moye partly made up for the disappointment of just missing out on the Winter League crown by winning the Social event organised by new captain Alf Jackson on January 16 with a fine score of 48 points.

Chris Tate (4hcp) continued his consistent form with a second place score of 40 points and two handicapper Rhys Nightingale (38 points) pipped Stephen Brown for 3rd spot on count-back.

Tate was second again three days later in the club’s Midweek Stableford, this time scoring 36 points pushing Ivan Snelling into 3rd place. The winner was another in-form member Alf Sandford with 38 points.

In the latest Midweek competition at the Suffolk Chris Tate secured his third runners-up result of January with a Medal score of 77-04=73.

Mark Rothon was the runaway winner with a fine score of 84-16=68 in challenging conditions.

The leading scores were impressive in the latest Seniors’ competition where Ray Keil took top spot with 41 Stableford points beating Brian Crack on count-back. Tony Bottrel took 3rd place also on count-back with 38 points ahead of Doug Coe.

Earlier in January, Bottrell led the way with 37 points in a Stableford competition when Paul Anderson needed just 33 points to take 2nd with Brian Crack 3rd on the same score.