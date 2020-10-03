It has been a busy couple of weeks of matches at Thetford GC with good golfing weather for the members who entered.

Matt West is Thetford Golf Club’s Iron Man. He came out on top of Saturday’s Iron Man Challenge, sponsored by Clarkes of Walsham. No woods, hybrids or driving irons are allowed - just 4-irons down to wedge.

Four-handicap Matt emerged with 35 points to pip Mark Coltman (8) on count-back. Ashley Forbes scored 34pts off his handicap of 9 for third place and Tom Ferrari was third.

Matt West winner of the Iron Man Challenge at Thetford Golf Club. Picture: Malcolm Grubb (42473764)

The Daily Mail Foursomes has restarted after being postponed earlier in the year - but the national knock-out competition will run over until next year.

That means that there is no qualifying competition this year to enter the national event.

Instead, Thetford held a Foursomes Medal on Sunday which was won by John Barton & David Sutton with a nett 74.5.

Close behind in second place were Mark Alford & Rob Mill with 75.0 who just pushed Jack & Roger Nicholson into third place by ½ a point. Phil Beer & Kevin Cooke came 4th on count-back.

The Gentle Cup is for players aged 55 or over and 12-handicap Robert Bentley is this year’s winner after a nett 69 on Monday. Paul Macrow finished in 2nd second place with nett 70 just ahead of 4th place David Goddard on count-back.

Other Thetford results:

Seniors Molson Coors Stableford: 38pts Andrew Long (12hcp); 37 Brian Johnson (24); 36 Steve Cobb (12); 35 Ian Gosling (19) and Steve Locke (14); 34 Steve McIlroy (20), Bernard Vassallo (25) and John Baldwin (11).

Seniors’ Stableford: 40pts Doug Turner (22hcp); 39 Stewart Cazier (20); 38 Mick Maskell (14), Peter Yule (17) and Aidan Power (18); 37 John Fayers (18); 36 Chris Lawrence (15), Gary Roberts (9), Tony Fowler (25) and Robert Bentley (12); 35 Alan Brown (13).

Midweek Stableford: 41pts Paul Pearce (6hcp); 36 Nick Hill (10) and Robert Setchell (6); 34 Chris White (10).

The Suffolk Golf Club

Despite a triple bogey 8 at the par five 1st hole Lee Reynolds smashed his way (Lee is exceptionally long off the tee) to a fine score of 42 points to win the midweek Stableford competition at the Suffolk GC last Wednesday.

After his dodgy start he settled down to play steady golf and win comfortably by 3 points, moving up to 10th place in the midweek Order of Merit table.

Runner-up Clayton Dyer is now in 5th place in the table after scoring 39 points and Jamie Crack came third with 38.

Three of the top four in the Order of Merit did not play on Wednesday (Joe Symonds, Alf Sanderson & Scott Rutterford but remain in 1st, 3rd and 4th places respectively).

Jim Chapman did play but did not feature in the leading places but remains in 2nd place. Four matches left to play.

Russell Falkingham made the most of a fine weather day for golf to score 99-31=68 in the Seniors’ latest Medal competition at the Suffolk and take top spot.

Norman Hartley was close behind in 2nd place with 84-15=69 and Michael Christopher was third scoring 91-20=71

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

There was an impressive turn out of 105 members for the first round of the annual Senior Club Championship at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club where Mike Brook (11) handicap took 1st place with an impressive score of 75-11=64.

His handicap was cut to 9.Micky Power also played well for his 2nd place score of 83-17=66 and was cut two shots.

In 3rd spot Colin Aves lost one shot off his handicap after returning 78-10=68.

Colin also finished in third place in the second round a week later and topped the 55-61 age group overall.

Mike Brooks was well down the field in round 2 but still came second in the same age group with Mark Graham third.

Donald Keith was the star of round 2 with 84-20=64 to win by 3 shots from runner-up Stephen Beahan 78-11=67. Keith topped the 62-69 age group and Beahan was runner-up overall. Paul Hadley came third in this age group.

In the 70+ group Dave Matter led the way overall; James Brennan came second, and Gordon Warnett was third.

This year’s overall Senior Champion with the best combined gross score was Roger Nicholson who beat Steve Duffety on the first extra hole after they tied their combined 2 round totals. Phil Smailes was third.

Flempton Golf Club

At Flempton the recently played Centenary Cup, a singles Stableford competition for men and women, which had been delayed due to the Covid outbreak, was contested by a large mixed field.

Winner on the day playing off a handicap of 15 was Kevin Mason on 39pts, narrowly beating 17 handicapper Simon Lawson on count back.

Third place was filled by Philip Gilbey and Emma Gordon was the leading lady with 37pts off her 25 handicap.

Stowmarket Golf Club results:

Men’s Saturday Monthly Stableford – Division 1 - S Scott 39pts, P Johnson 38, W Calasse 38.Division 2 - L Brittain 42pts, R Jewers 39, B Smith 38.

Men’s Saturday Monthly Stableford – Division 1 – J O’Doherty 43pts, N Healy 39, B Samuels 39. Division 2 – M Appleyard 42pts, C Mark 38, P Deeves 37.

Men’s Midweek Stableford – B Ellis 39, D Planner 36, C Roger 36.

England Golf

The new World Handicap System (WHS) is scheduled to be launched on November 2 and represents a not insignificant change in the way golf handicaps are calculated.

It was originally scheduled to start in December last year but was not ready on time and then Covid arrived.

England Golf say on their website: “It is designed to welcome more players, to make golf easier to understand and to give all golfers a handicap which is portable all around the globe”.

A “rules of golf player handicapping guide” can be downloaded from the England Golf web site and is a simply explained but comprehensive guide and it is free. There is also an introductory video.

The maximum handicap for your nominated home club will be 54, for both men and ladies, but theoretically could be even higher depending on a course’s Slope rating, course rating and weather conditions!

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A said: “We are working with our partners and national associations to make golf more modern, more accessible and more enjoyable as a sport.” Is this part of golf’s Brave New World? Let us hope so!