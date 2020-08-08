Ben Willis – a 16-year-old who joined Thetford GC in February – swept aside the challenge of the cream of Norfolk amateur golfers on Sunday to win the NCGU Amateur Championship at Thetford by six strokes.

Ben returned two rounds of three-under-par 69 and his total of 138 was the only sub-par total in the field.

“It was one of the tournaments I really wanted to win,” he said afterwards.

Norfolk County Amateur Champion for 2020 - Ben Willis. Picture: Malcolm Grubb (39798096)

He made a very solid start with a first-round card that included birdies at the 6th, 7th and 10th alongside 15 pars. In the afternoon he had three bogeys. but offset them with six birdies.

His dropped shots were at the 16th, 7th and 11th, but he hit back with birdies at 17, 3, 4, 5, 10 and 12.

It was impressive that twice he immediately followed a dropped shot with a birdie.

Michael Gee - President's Putter winner at Bury GC. Picture: Chris Boughton (39798098)

At the 12th, for example, his approach hung over the flag, bounced once and then drew back to within a foot of the hole.

The 13th was his final hole and he played sensibly and securely with a drive, approach to within 30 yards, safely on to the heart of the green and two putts to win the title.

General manager Malcolm Grubb said: “Ben had an entourage of supporters ­– his dad and his grandparents leading the way – who were delighted by his performance and were perhaps more excited than Ben, who remained as cool as a cucumber throughout.”

Ben won the Hertfordshire Junior Stag tournament at Moor Park last week, with a one-under-par total over 36 holes, and has a busy programme ahead.

Simon Byford teeing off left-handed at Bury GC (39798094)

He will bid to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Norfolk Boys Under-18 Championship at Ryston Park and then goes to Broadstone GC for the Carris Trophy – the English Boys Championship – from August 25 to 27.

Meanwhile, the John Fison Cup is one of Thetford Golf Club’s oldest trophies – it was first presented in 1921 ­– and this year’s winner is Doug Vines. He came in with an outstanding round of 87-20=67 to beat one-handicap Dan Traher and six-handicapper Josh Dashwood by two strokes.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The weather at the Suffolk GC was perfect for the Barbara Wells Memorial Day last Sunday with 100 golfers teeing off, in teams of four, in a shot-gun start Texas Scramble competition. Barbara sadly passed away in February 2019 aged 93 and was still playing golf regularly right up until the end.

Former Ladies captain, June Smart, said: “She was a local golfing legend, an inspiration to us all and must be the only 89-year-old to win a Suffolk County Division trophy.”

In the competition three teams finished at the top with the same nett score, 58.2, and had to be separated by countback. 1st James Bentley, Alex Earle, Alastair Reid & Josh Emerson. 2nd Aaron Cobbold, Paul Bluett, Gavin Hogg & Andrew Wood. 3rd Paul Dufosee, Christopher Smith, Steve Brown & John Mealey.

Barbara Wells with her Suffolk County Division 4 Trophy. Picture: Angie Lewis (39798100)

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Club president David Kerswell hosted a very different looking President’s Tournament at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

Namely that he stood on the tee box welcoming players for two days in the sun rather than one, a feat that must not go unmentioned.

A total of 251 players competed over the weekend, and with some excellent scoring proved how well the course is currently playing.

The men’s President’s Putter, for the lowest Gross score was won by scratch member Michael Gee, who’s level gross Par 72 was good enough to win by 1 shot from Ben Aves, with Adam Hooper-Greenhill & Ben Coleman only 2 shots behind.

Babara Wells Memorial - starting on the first tee( L-R) Jim Chapman, Mark Rothon, Gordan Markham (capt) & John Dale. Picture: Chris Boughton (39798112)

The Ladies President’s Mashie is a Stableford competition, and Joan Garret scored a superb 41 points to win by one shot from Liz Bezance & Audrey Finch.

The men’s nett prize was won by Colin Patmore in Division 1 & Leo Zwandel-Burns in Division 2, both with nett 67.

The round of the week, however, must go to Junior President’s Day winner Jasmine Points with 46 points (gross 82) which saw her handicap reduce from 18 to 13.

The junior section at the club continues to flourish due to the continued hard work of the coaches and the juniors’ dedication.

PGALife365

Justin Thomas continued his ascent to greatness (only Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods had more victories by the age of 27) with a win at the WGC FedEx St Jude.

After trailing by four shots going into Sunday’s play, his superb final round of 65 held off a resurgent Brooks Koepka among others.

It sets up the PGA Championship nicely, for next week brings the first Major of this season.

Sam Horsefield was the winner of the English Open on the European Tour, with The Forest of Arden course showing why it should remain on the tour rota.

PGALife365’s Simon Byford said; “I must congratulate our own Ryan Harringtion for picking Justin Thomas (PGA Tour 1st) and Ryan Fox (European Tour 15th) as the best picks on The Preview Show last week.

Simon marches on with his Project Left and last week played at Bury in the Presidents event shooting gross 86.

