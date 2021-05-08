With more than 800 games behind her and no plans to hang up her boots anytime soon, age has certainly proven to be no barrier to Bury Town Women’s Claire Ellis.

The Hepworth resident, who was put on standby for the England Women’s national team in 1994, recently celebrated her 50th birthday.

And despite one of the RAF Lakenheath sales associate’s team-mates being 33 years her junior, Ellis is still a dominant force in the Blues’ backline.

Claire Ellis was presented with balloons and gifts to celebrate her 50th birthday when Bury Town Women took on Needham Market Women Reserves last month. Picture: Neil Dady

“She must be one of the longer-playing females around and is still an awesome centre-back, it is an amazing achievement,” said Norma Locker, who along with the rest of the team clubbed together to buy some special birthday gifts.

They were the subject of a surprise presentation to her along with 50th balloons at last month’s home game with Needham Market Women.

Ellis said she was ‘kicking about with the boys at school’ before her journey in women’s football started aged 17 with the Suffolk Bluebirds, who used to play at Wattisfield.

Her talents as a centre-back saw her enjoy a couple of spells with Ipswich Town Women while also representing Suffolk and the Eastern Region side.

She also lists the likes of Needham Market, Stowmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows among her former clubs.

And her staying power in the game is all the more remarkable after she was hit with a cancer diagnosis.

She said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and it came back so I had to have more radiotherapy done in 2003 and at the end of 2004 I was back playing football again,” she said.

“I am still going strong so as long as I can stay fit and healthy I will carry on.

“I am probably in the best shape I have been in for 10 to 15 years.

“I try to be healthy with what I eat and I am hoping for another two to three years.”

She is also an active committee member at Stanton Football Club, where her nephew plays.

