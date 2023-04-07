The new Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League season will get under way later than scheduled.

The campaign, which will see Sawston & Babraham aiming to win the title for a third straight year, had been due to get under way on Saturday, April 15

However, due to the recent wet weather, at a meeting last night EAPL clubs voted in favour of moving the start date to Saturday, April 22 to allow more time for grounds and pitches to be made ready for action.

The start of the new East Anglian Premier League season has been delayed. Picture: Mark Westley

A short statement from the league read: “In view of the adverse weather in recent weeks and with many groundsmen behind with their pre-season pitch preparation and with no sign of immediate improvement.”

As a result, the matches that were due to be curtain raisers will now be played on the final weekend on Saturday, September 16.

New opening EAPL fixtures (April 22)

Bury St Edmunds v Frinton-on-Sea

Great Witchingham v Copdock & Old Ipswichian

Saffron Walden v Mildenhall

Sawston & Babraham v Swardeston

Sudbury v Wisbech Town

Witham v Horsford