Finborough School’s head of rugby Mitch Turner stated students Harry Price and Henry Lumley have ‘definitely got the potential’ to progress up the England ranks after they recently attended an under-17s training camp at St George’s Park.

Price, a back-row player, and Lumley, fly-half, who both play for Northampton Saints and Bury St Edmunds, attended the two-day camp on March 2-3 where they were put through their paces and assessed on their performances in their first call-up for any form of England team.

“Obviously it’s a bit of a whirlwind experience with quiet a few lads there, but from everything that came back from them they thoroughly enjoyed it and they got a lot from it,” said Turner.

Harry Price (left) and Henry Lumley with Finborough School's rugby coach Mitch Turner Picture: Annabelle Compson

“It’s been a long-term project for them as well. It’s great to see them involved with England and I try to support them as much as I can.

“They are getting noticed for their hard work and their dedication.”

When he was asked whether he can see them making it further up the England ranks, Turner, who has coached the players for the past four years, said: “Absolutely. In terms of where they’re at and how they are with our boys as well, they’ve definitely go the potential to go there.

“There’s still a bit of a long way for them to get to that point, but with the mindset that they’ve got and their ability it’s definitely something that is 100 per cent achievable.”

The school has seen players called up to England squads over the past few years, including Junior Kpoku who is now with the under-20s.

The duo were also called up to train with the under-18s at the weekend, which only Price attended as Lumley nursed a shoulder injury.

When speaking about Price’s talent, Turner said: “His super strength is definitely his speed with ball in hand and his contact skills.

“He’s a lovely lad, I’m very fortunate to work with him. He’s always got a smile on his face and always asking what he can do to either help himself or the group.”

On Lumley, Turner said: “He’s a great controller of the game, very calm and collected and a great distributer of the ball.

“He’s also a lovely boy who is also wanting to push himself individually and help the team as much as possible.”

The duo are set to travel to New Zealand next month to spend a term at Hamilton Boys’ High School for further development.

Turner said it will be an ‘incredible’ opportunity for them at ‘one of the top rugby schools in New Zealand’.