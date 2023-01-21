The continued cold snap has seen more clubs across Steps 3-6 - including Bury Town, Stowmarket Town and Needham Market - suffer at the hands of frozen pitches today.

Leiston's trip to Stratford Town in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central was the first to be called off with a decision announced yesterday afternoon.

This morning's 10am and 11am pitch inspections, following the overnight sub-zero temperatures, has led to a raft of others in the area following.

Bury Town have had to call off their game with Brentwood Town due to a frozen pitch Picture: Bury Town FC

In Leiston's division, Needham Market's home game with Redditch United has also been postponed, following on from their Tuesday game at Bloomfields in the week.

Likewise Bury Town, who had seen their last two matches postponed due to the weather, including last weekend's home fixture with Wroxham, will not be returning to action by hosting Brentwood Town this afternoon.

Also in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, Stowmarket Town's fixture at home to Coggeshall Town has also failed a pitch inspection.

But league leaders AFC Sudbury, who play on an artificial surface, have declared their home game with in-form Wroxham on which could see a debut for former Newcastle United young winger Deese Kasinga.

The Suffolk derby between Felixstowe & Walton United and visiting Lowestoft Town is now also on the list of call-offs off following an 11am pitch inspection.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, basement side Haverhill Rovers have indicated they are hopeful of being able to play their game against league-leaders Thetford Town (3pm).

Recent signing Luke Wilson has admitted they need a change in mentality in order to save themselves from relegation.

But games at Ely City, Mildenhall Town, Lakenheath, Hadleigh, Woodbridge and Long Melford have all been called off while a number of First Division North matches are also off along with Halstead Town's away game (see list below).

GAMES OFF (as of 11.30am):

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central:

Stratford Town vs Leiston

Needham Market vs Redditch United

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division:

Bury Town vs Brentwood Town

Stowmarket Town vs Coggeshall Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division:

Ely City vs Brantham Athletic

Mildenhall Town vs Harleston Town

Hadleigh United vs Mulbarton Wanderers

Woodbridge Town vs Norwich United

Long Melford vs Whitton United

Essex Senior League Premier Division:

Stansted vs Halstead Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North:

FC Parson Drove vs Needham Market Under-23s

Whittlesey Athletic vs AFC Sudbury Reserves